Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 8, 2026): In today’s school assembly on November 8, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will include key government announcements, recent events in sports, and global developments that affect people around the world. Through these news updates, students will enhance their awareness of current affairs and the world surrounding them.

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School Assembly National News Headlines for November 8

1. India, EU conclude multi-billion-euro global innovation programme

2. Rajnath Singh to celebrate Deepavali with troops at India-China border in Sikkim

3. Sudhakar Dalela takes charge as India’s New Ambassador to Nepal

4. Centre tightens rice stock rules as prices rise, allows Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana to set limits

5. Indian equity markets open up 1% higher despite mixed global signals

School Assembly International News Headlines for November 8

1. China says discussions underway on Xi-Trump-Putin meeting

2. Foreign Secretary Misri sets stage for Nepal PM’s upcoming India visit

3. India-US joint military exercise Tiger Triumph 2026 begins in Visakhapatnam

4. Paraguayan President Pena impeached over banking crisis

5. Myanmar to conduct by-elections next April

School Assembly Sports News Headlines for November 8

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named Bihar captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

2. Mohammed Shami retires from Test cricket, to continue playing white-ball formats

3. India beats Pakistan in SAFF Championship opener

4. Devon Conway ruled out of remaining IND vs NZ ODI matches; Kelly called in

5. Dhinidhi Desinghu becomes the first Indian athlete to win double medals at a single edition of the Youth Olympics, wins bronze at the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games