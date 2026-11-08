CBSE Exam Schedule 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the examination date sheet for the CBSE Board Examination 2027 for class 10th and 12th. As per the official date sheet, examinations of both classes are scheduled to start on February 16, 2027, at 10:30 AM.

CBSE Class 10 exams are to be held till March 9 and CBSE Class 12 exams are scheduled till April 9, 2027. The date sheet includes 83 subjects for class 10 and 121 subjects for Class 12 exams. CBSE has announced the date sheet 101 days prior to exams.

ALSO READ: RBSE Exam Schedule 2027: Rajasthan Board Changes Class 10, 12 Exam Timings, Exams To Start From Feb 16, Date Sheet Awaited CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2027: Key Dates and Details Students can check the important details regarding the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the table below. Particulars Class 10 Class 12 Board CBSE CBSE Examination year 2027 2027 Exam start date February 16, 2027 February 16, 2027 Last exam date March 9, 2027 April 9, 2027 Exam commencement time 10:30 AM 10:30 AM Total subjects 83 121 Expected students 26.5 lakh+ 19.8 lakh+ Date sheet status Released Released CBSE Board Exam 2027: Practical Exams and Internal Assessment Schedule Schedule for practical exams and internal assessment for the year 2026-27 has also been announced by CBSE. Practical exams and internal assessments for Classes 10th and 12th in all schools in India and abroad shall be held from January 1st to February 13th, 2027.

For students enrolled in winter schools, however, there shall be a more advanced schedule for practical exams. Practical exams for these schools shall take place from November 9th to December 19th, 2026. CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Over 46 Lakh Students Expected to Appear Over 26.5 lakh candidates are projected to appear for the CBSE Class 10 board exams in 2027, whereas more than 19.8 lakh students are projected to give the Class 12 exams.

The schedule has been made keeping into consideration over 40,000 combinations of subjects in order to prevent clashes in the examination schedules of subjects chosen by the students. CBSE has released the schedule of dates 101 days prior to the start of the examinations. ALSO READ: Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Date Sheet 2027 OUT: MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Exams To Begin From February 8; Check Full Schedule How to Download CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 1. Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. 2. Navigate to the latest notifications or examination section. 3. Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 link. 4. The timetable PDF will appear on the screen. 5. Download and save the PDF for future reference.