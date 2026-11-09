Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2027 : Karnataka will introduce a centralised question paper system for the first-year Pre-University Course (1st PUC) annual examinations in 2027. The state government has assigned the task of preparing question papers to the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).

All PU colleges across the state will follow a common examination timetable. Question papers will be prepared at the state level and sent digitally to colleges on the day of the examination. KSEAB will only prepare the papers, while exams stay under the Department of School Education (Pre-University).

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How Will the New 1st PUC Exam System Work?

Aspect Details Question papers Prepared centrally by KSEAB instead of at the college level Exam timetable Common timetable for all PU colleges in Karnataka Delivery Papers sent digitally to colleges on exam day Conduct of exams Under supervision of the Department of School Education (Pre-University) Practical exams Schedule prepared at district level Evaluation Answer sheets evaluated at college level Results Announced after District Deputy Directors review and approve

Why Has Karnataka Introduced This Change?

The state government wants to evaluate the quality of education from the first year itself in the Pre-University Course. School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that this initiative will enable the department to assess the performance of students and work on the areas that need to be improved before the second year PU classes commence.

Who Does What?

The KSEAB will only be responsible for preparing the question paper, while the Department of School Education (Pre-University) will remain responsible for conducting examinations. The colleges will continue to be responsible for evaluating answer sheets, while the results will be announced only after being checked and cleared by the respective District Deputy Directors.