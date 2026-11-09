Some of the changes that have been notified by XLRI Jamshedpur for the upcoming XAT 2027 include changes to the exam pattern and seat intake and admission chances. The date of the exam will be on January 3, 2027, from 2 PM to 5 PM.

As per the new guidelines, candidates are allowed to leave up to 12 questions unanswered, while before they could only do it for eight. In addition, XLRI has increased the number of PGDM-HRM seats from 180 to 240 and 17 new XAT associate institutes have been added.

This revision will give candidates greater flexibility in deciding which questions to attempt and which to leave unanswered. It will also help them plan their examination strategy more effectively and manage time during the test.

One of the major changes introduced for XAT 2027 concerns the unanswered question limit. Candidates can now leave up to 12 questions unanswered without facing a penalty, compared with the previous limit of eight questions.

XLRI Jamshedpur has revised its seat intake for the PGDM-HRM programme. The total number of seats has been increased from 180 to 240, adding 60 seats for aspiring human resource management professionals.

The increase in intake will provide more candidates with an opportunity to pursue the HR management programme at XLRI Jamshedpur.

Additionally, 17 new XAT associate institutes have been added for the 2027 admission cycle. This expansion will provide candidates with more B-school options and opportunities to explore different management programmes through their XAT scores.

XAT 2025 and XAT 2026 Question Papers With Answer Keys

Previous year’s question papers and answer keys have also been made accessible by XLRI through the XAT 2027 application process.

Aspirants who submit their application for the XAT 2027 before 11 November 2026 will be able to access the XAT 2025 and XAT 2026 question papers with answer keys.

The past question papers will give aspirants an idea of the examination pattern and also help them to prepare for the coming entrance test.

XAT 2027: Check Examination Sections

The XAT 2027 examination will comprise four sections designed to assess candidates' aptitude, reasoning and general awareness.

Section Subject Section 1 Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR) Section 2 Decision Making (DM) Section 3 Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) Section 4 General Knowledge (GK)

The examination will be conducted for three hours, from 2 PM to 5 PM on January 3, 2027.

Important: Candidates are advised to visit the official website, xatonline.in, for detailed information about registration, examination guidelines, eligibility and admission procedures.