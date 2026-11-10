Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the admit card for the Regional Rural Bank PO Prelims Exam 2026. Students who are appearing in the examination for the post of Officer Scale 1 can download their call letter from the official site ibps.in by using their login details.

The date of the exam is November 21 & 22, 2026 and the exam duration is 45 minutes. The download link for the admit card will be functional till November 22. ALSO READ: Today's School Assembly News Headline (November 10): Check Top National, International And Sports News Here IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2026: Important Details Particulars Details Examination authority Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Examination RRB PO Prelims 2026 Recruitment Officer Scale 1 Admit card status Released Examination stage Preliminary Examination dates November 21 and 22, 2026 Exam duration 45 minutes Last date to download admit card November 22, 2026 Required login details Registration number and password/date of birth Official website ibps.in IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download Candidates can follow the steps below to download their preliminary examination call letters: 1. Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link for the online preliminary examination call letter for CRP RRB-XV Officer Scale 1. 3. A new login window will appear on the screen. 4. Enter the required credentials, including the registration number and password or date of birth. 5. Submit the details to access the IBPS RRB PO admit card. 6. Check the information mentioned on the hall ticket. 7. Download the admit card and take a printout for the examination day. IBPS RRB PO 2026 Call Letter: Details Mentioned The RRB PO Prelims admit card contains important information related to the candidate and examination. Candidates should carefully verify the following details after downloading their call letters: -Candidate's name -Registration number -Roll number -Date of birth -Candidate's photograph -Examination date -Examination centre address In case of any discrepancy in the details mentioned on the admit card, candidates should contact the concerned IBPS authorities and get the necessary corrections made before the examination. ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 OUT: Check Class 10, 12 Subject-Wise Exam Schedule, Practical Dates And PDF Download Link Here IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2026: Important Exam Instructions It is mandatory for the candidates to present a hard copy of their admit card at the exam center. Digital copies of the call letters will not be considered acceptable documents for allowing the candidate inside the exam hall.

Besides the admit card, the candidate should also carry a photograph and valid identity proof. The candidates should make sure that all the details written on their hall tickets are checked, especially the date of their exams and the location of the exam center.