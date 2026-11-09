Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 10, 2026): In today’s school assembly on November 10, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will include key government announcements, recent events in sports, and global developments that affect people around the world. Through these news updates, students will enhance their awareness of current affairs and the world surrounding them.

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School Assembly National News Headlines for November 10:

1. Parts of Delhi reel under ‘severe’ AQI category morning after Deepavali; grey haze shrouds skies

2. Prorogation record set to give time to Shah to manipulate ‘super-tainted’ 2/3rd majority: Congress

3. Congress slams Modi govt. for being in ‘denial’ on the impact of air pollution on mortality

4. Parliament’s Monsoon session remains unprorogued for record 88 days

5. Keralam launches random checks at pumps after Karnataka detects high levels

School Assembly International News Headlines for November 10:

1. U.S., China, Russia leaders to meet next week, says Trump; Beijing says ‘in communication with parties’

2. Bangladesh examines Sheikh Hasina’s request for new passport

3. China dismisses a spy plot claim involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as smear campaign

4. Russia hits power stations in Ukraine, vessel in Black Sea

5. World entering ‘age of climate extremes’: UN chief

School Assembly Sports News Headlines for November 10:

1. Nabi, Gurnoor, Arshdeep to stay back and help Test preparations against New Zealand: Kotak





2. IND vs NZ third ODI: Rohit Sharma in focus as India eyes series-clinching win over New Zealand





3. It’s really great to see hard work pay off, says Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India’s 100th GM





4. Barcelona defeats Atletico 2-1 to stay on top in La Liga





5. Manchester United stages another stunning comeback to draw with Aston Villa