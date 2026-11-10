The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has released the seat matrix and merit list for the UP NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy session. The total number of stray vacancy seats comes to 115, which are being offered for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in both government and private medical/dental colleges in the state.

These 115 seats include 93 MBBS seats and 22 BDS seats. Out of these total stray vacancy seats, 11 seats have been reserved for government institutes, while 104 seats are for private institutes. The UP NEET stray vacancy session will provide yet another chance to aspirants to get admitted to vacant seats.

In addition to the above seat matrix, DGME has also released the UP NEET state merit list, which has 2,546 registered candidates.

UP NEET 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: Government and Private Seats

The seat distribution indicates that the majority of vacant seats are in private medical and dental colleges. Only 11 seats are available in government institutions for this round.



These 11 government seats consist of 10 MBBS seats and one BDS seat. These vacant MBBS seats are located in the Autonomous State Medical Colleges in Sonbhadra, Bahraich, Hardoi, Jaunpur, and Sultanpur, as well as in other government medical colleges.