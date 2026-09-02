UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has released the tentative merit list PDF for NEET UG Round 1 counselling 2026 today, September 2, 2026. The allotment result is available in PDF format with names, roll numbers, and other details of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates who have paid the registration fee and completed the document verification process can download the PDF from upneet.gov.in. Those included in the list must lock their choices by September 5, 2026. Following this, the seat allotment result will be declared on September 7, 2026.

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Steps To Download UP NEET Merit List 2026 PDF

Using the steps below, students can download the PDF and check their details.

Step 1: Go to the official website at upneet.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Notifications" or "Important Links" section.

Step 3: Click on the state merit list PDF.

Step 4: The merit list PDF will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and check your details.

Also Read: NEET PG Answer Key 2026: When Will NBEMS Release Provisional Answer Key PDF And Question Papers? Check Expected Dates Here

UP NEET UG Round 1 Merit List: Key Dates

Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 85% state quota must ensure that they complete their allotment process within the prescribed timeframe to avoid cancellation of seats.

Events Dates Round 1 UP NEET merit list declaration September 2, 2026 Choice filling and locking September 2 to 5, 2026 Seat allotment result September 7, 2026 Downloading the allotment letter and reporting September 8 to 14, 2026

Complete Choice Filling and Locking Process By September 5

Following the announcement of the merit list PDF, shortlisted candidates must fill in their college preferences from the choices provided. Allotted colleges can be deleted or interchanged later. Applicants must save their college choices after completing the process.

Before the UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 starts, candidates must lock their college preference. Once locked, choices cannot be changed. So, diligently choose your college.