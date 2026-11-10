India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: Department of Posts is all set to release the India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 in the second week of November. The candidates who have applied in the Schedule-II July-2026 recruitment can now see their selection status on the official GDS recruitment portal. The recruitment drive is meant to fill up 23,757 vacancies for the post of GDS, Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM).

The selection of candidates is done based on the system-generated merit list, which is formed based on the Class 10 marks of the applicants. The first merit list was issued on October 12, 2026, while the second merit list is awaited. There has been no official confirmation of the date yet.

1. Visit the official India Post GDS recruitment website.

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the India Post GDS second merit list PDF once it is released:

Second Week of November 2026 (Expected)

Last Date to Apply

2. Open the GDS Schedule-II, July 2026 recruitment section.

3. Find the link for the 2nd Merit List 2026.

4. Select your respective state or postal circle.

5. Click on the merit list PDF download link.

6. Open the downloaded PDF and search for your registration number or name.

7. Check your selection status and read the document verification instructions carefully.

Candidates should download and save the merit list PDF for future reference.

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India Post GDS 2026 Selection Process

The India Post GDS recruitment selection process involves shortlisting candidates based on their Class 10 marks through a system-generated merit list. Candidates whose names appear in the merit list will be required to complete the document verification process within the prescribed deadline.