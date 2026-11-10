The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the MSc Nursing Seat Matrix 2026 for students appearing for the counseling process in the first round. Candidates who wish to get admission into MSc Nursing programs in private colleges in Karnataka can check the number of seats available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KEA has enabled the online option entry for eligible candidates.

Option entry for eligible candidates needs to be done by November 12, 2026, till 11 AM. It is advisable that students have a look at the seat matrix and select the colleges in their order of preference. KEA MSc Nursing 2026: Seat Matrix And Round 1 Counselling Schedule Particulars Dates Verification Slip Download November 7, 2026, from 11 AM Option Entry Begins November 7, 2026, from 1 PM Last Date For Option Entry November 12, 2026, up to 11 AM Mock Allotment Result November 12, 2026, after 3 PM Option Entry Modification Window November 12, 4 PM to November 14, 11 AM First Round Real Seat Allotment Result November 14, 2026, at 4 PM Important Links: MSc Nursing 2026 Option Entry Link

Download MSc Nursing Seat Matrix PDF

Official KEA Website Steps To Complete KEA MSc Nursing Option Entry 2026 Candidates can follow the steps below to complete their online option entry for the first round of MSc Nursing admissions:

1. Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). 2. Open the MSc Nursing Admission 2026 section. 3. Click on the option entry link. 4. Log in using your CET number and the required credentials. 5. Enter your preferred colleges and courses in the order of priority. 6. Rearrange the selected options according to your admission preferences. 7. Review all the entered choices carefully. 8. Save and submit the final option entry. Candidates should ensure that their preferences are correctly arranged before the November 12 deadline. Karnataka MSc Nursing Admission 2026: What Happens After Option Entry? After the option entry window closes, KEA will publish the mock seat allotment result on November 12, 2026, after 3 PM. Candidates will get an opportunity to modify their preferences between November 12 and November 14, 2026, until 11 AM.

The announcement of the result of the first round of seat allotment will take place on November 14, 2026, at 4 PM. It is recommended that the candidates visit the KEA official website frequently for updates regarding counselling, allotment results, and admissions.