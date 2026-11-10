A scheme named Odisha Shikshanet has been sanctioned by the Odisha State Cabinet, which will cost Rs 393.62 crore for the purpose of providing high-speed Wi-Fi connection to 601 government and aided colleges. In terms of the scheme, all the students who register would get free internet usage data of 1 GB per day.

This scheme is scheduled to be launched within three years, from 2026 to 2029. It will benefit more than six lakh students and teachers of the state. This decision was taken after a Cabinet meeting held under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

ALSO READ: GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: India Post Gramin Dak Sevak State-Wise Merit List PDF To Be Out Soon; Details Odisha Shikshanet Scheme 2026: Key Highlights Particulars Details Scheme Name Odisha Shikshanet Scheme Approved Budget ₹393.62 crore Approval Authority Odisha State Cabinet Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Colleges Covered 601 Government and Aided Colleges Beneficiaries Over 6 lakh students and faculty members Daily Free Data Up to 1 GB per student Implementation Period 2026–2029 Internet Facility Free High-Speed Wi-Fi Main Objective Digital Connectivity in Higher Education Odisha Shikshanet Scheme: Objectives And Key Features The Odisha Shikshanet initiative aims to strengthen digital infrastructure in higher education institutions and reduce the digital divide among students. The major features of the scheme include: Free Wi-Fi Connectivity: High-speed internet facilities will be provided across 601 government and aided colleges.

Daily Data Benefits: Registered students will receive up to 1 GB of free internet data every day on campus. Digital Learning Resources: Students and faculty members will be able to access online journals, digital libraries and educational platforms. Centralised Monitoring: A dedicated monitoring system will oversee bandwidth distribution, cybersecurity and content filtering. Infrastructure Development: The approved budget will cover hardware installation, optical fibre bandwidth and maintenance. Three-Year Implementation: The project will be implemented between 2026 and 2029. ALSO READ: Karnataka MSc Nursing 2026: KEA Releases Seat Matrix For First Round Counselling; Check Option Entry And Allotment Dates Odisha Cabinet Approves Other Key Decisions Alongside Shikshanet Apart from the Odisha Shikshanet scheme, the State Cabinet approved several other proposals concerning public services, recruitment opportunities and agricultural procurement. One of the key decisions involves removing the attempt limit for eligible candidates appearing in the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination. The Cabinet also approved a procurement target of 53 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of rice for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2026-27.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, these decisions are aimed at expanding opportunities, strengthening governance and accelerating development across Odisha.