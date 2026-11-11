At least three CRPF personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne attackers opened fire on security personnel at a checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday afternoon. Although no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, reports suggest that it may have been carried out by a group linked to Latif Bhat of The Resistance Front (TRF), which is believed to be linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

However, these claims have not been officially confirmed, Jagran.com reported. The incident took place at around 2:15 pm when the attackers opened fire on the CRPF personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured personnel were taken to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment, PTI reported.

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists fire at CRPF party in Kashmir Valley's Kulgam district, three CRPF personnel injured. More details are awaited. #Kulgam #CRPF (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/kn20TsnuiV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2026 According to Jagran.com, personnel of the CRPF’s 46th Battalion had set up a checkpoint in Akhran Naupura, Kulgam, on Wednesday afternoon. The team was checking vehicles and people passing through the area when the attackers opened fire. According to ANI, citing the CRPF, the checkpoint where the attack took place is around 4 km from the National Highway.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Three CRPF personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam. (Visuals from the area, deferred by unspecified time; no live operational details disclosed) https://t.co/tCeb3Y97oR — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026 Of the three injured personnel, two suffered minor injuries, while the third was slightly seriously injured. The injured personnel have been identified as Head Constable Somveer Singh and Constables Rakesh Dass and Santosh Chandru. According to doctors, one CRPF personnel was shot in the leg, another in the arm and the third in the back. Two personnel suffered minor injuries, while Constable Santosh Chandru is said to be in critical condition.

Security forces have launched an operation to catch the attackers. The CRPF also said that the injured personnel are receiving the best possible medical treatment. Visuals from the spot showed the injured personnel being carried into the hospital on stretchers as medical staff rushed to help them. #WATCH | J&K | Two CRPF personnel injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district this afternoon. The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment. (Visuals from the area, deferred by unspecified time; no live operational details disclosed) — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026 Soon after the attack, additional barricades were put up in the area, and security personnel in armoured vehicles were deployed near the site. More forces were also sent to the area. Ambulance sirens could be heard, while loudspeaker announcements asked local residents to stay indoors. The attack took place at a camp near Mir Bazar. The area has been cordoned off, and a search operation is underway to find the attackers.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Three CRPF personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district this afternoon. The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment. (Visuals from the area, deferred by unspecified time; no live operational details disclosed) — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was also in Kulgam at the time but was not near the site of the attack. Security forces have launched a search operation in the areas surrounding the attack site to catch the attackers. CCTV footage from nearby cameras is also being checked. Senior CRPF, police and Army officers have reached the spot. Further details are awaited.