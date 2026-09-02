Jagran Correspondent, Srinagar: The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved a lot recently. According to data from NITI Aayog, incidents like stone-pelting and young people joining terrorist groups have dropped sharply. Driven by coordinated counter-terrorism operations and law enforcement strategies, the region has seen significant decline in street-level unrest and terror activities.

Sharp Decline In Terror And Stone-Pelting Incidents According to NITI Aayog data, there has been a massive 98.6 per cent reduction in stone-pelting incidents between 2018 and 2025. During the same period, a decline of nearly 99 per cent was recorded in cases of youth recruitment into terrorist ranks. Significant reductions have also been observed in terror incidents, encounters, the number of terrorists killed, and casualties among security forces.

Furthermore, the comparative data between 2018 and 2025 indicates that stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir plummeted from 1,767 cases in 2018 to just 25 cases in 2025. This decline represents a 98.6 per cent reduction in public unrest and street violence over the eight-year period, highlighting a significant improvement in the law-and-order situation.

Decline In Youth Recruitments Additionally, the sharp decline in local youth joining terrorist groups is being viewed as a significant indicator of an improved security environment in the Union Territory. According to data, in 2018, there were 199 reported cases of youth recruitment, but by 2025, this figure had dropped to just two. This represents an impressive decline of approximately 99 per cent over the period.

A significant shift in the violent incidents initiated by terrorists has also been noted. While 228 such incidents were recorded in 2018, the number dropped to 12 in 2025, marking a reduction of approximately 95 per cent in terror incidents. Similarly, the number of counter-terror operations and encounters dropped from 189 in 2018 to 33 in 2025, marking a reduction of approximately 82.5 per cent.

ALSO READ: 'Terrorism Can't Be Strategic Asset For Anyone': PM Modi's Strong Message To Pak At SCO Summit Alongside Shehbaz Sharif During the same period, the number of neutralised terrorists fell from 257 to 34, reflecting a decrease of nearly 87 per cent. Similarly, security personnel casualties sustained during these incidents declined by 82.4 per cent, dropping from 91 in 2018 down to 16 in 2025. Civilian fatalities also saw a notable reduction of about 49.1 per cent, decreasing from 55 deaths to 28 over the same period.

However, an increase in the number of arrests of terror-linked associates and suspects was observed. While 105 such individuals were arrested in 2018, the figure rose to 143 in 2025. According to NITI Aayog, this indicates intensified action against terror support networks. A decline in ceasefire violation incidents has also been noted. While 382 cases were recorded in 2018, the number dropped to 193 in 2025, marking a decrease of approximately 49.5 per cent.

3.26 Lakh People Evacuated During Operation Sindoor The NITI Aayog report also highlighted the administration's relief and rescue arrangements during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. Following shelling along the Line of Control between May 7-10, Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts were classified as severely affected. The administration relocated 3.26 lakh people to safe locations. A total of 397 relief camps were established, accommodating 15,293 individuals.

For healthcare services, 394 ambulances were deployed, while 2,818 Civil Defence volunteers were engaged in relief operations. Additionally, 9,701 bunkers were activated to ensure the safety of infrastructure and the supply of essential commodities. The shelling resulted in 19 deaths and 127 injuries.

Affected families were provided with relief amounting to Rs 3.59 crore, and 15 compassionate appointments were granted to the dependents of the deceased. A total of 2,069 residential structures sustained heavy damage; relief funds of Rs 3.17 crore and additional compensation of Rs 20.86 crore were released for these cases.