Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered a strong address at the SCO Summit, issuing a decisive global call to completely dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism and its financing. Rallying member states to confront this "grave" challenge, PM Modi stated that the international community must speak in one voice, emphasising that there can be absolutely no double standards when combating global terror.

PM Modi Urges Global Unity To Dismantle Terrorism He made these remarks during a high-level roundtable discussion at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, which was also attended by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other regional leaders of the SCO. "It is now time to move these three pillars beyond mere vision and translate them into concrete outcomes. The foremost requirement for this is peace and security. Terrorism remains a grave challenge for all of humanity. In the fight against it, we cannot limit ourselves to a mindset of mere action and reaction," PM Modi said.

In a strong message to countries that use terrorism as an instrument of state policy, PM Modi warned that terrorism cannot be a strategic asset for anyone. He called for the complete dismantling of the entire ecosystem of terror financing, recruitment, radicalisation, and safe havens.

"We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terror financing, recruitment, radicalisation, and safe havens. We must speak with one voice to declare that there is no room for double standards on this critical issue. Countries that use terrorism as an instrument of state policy, or provide shelter and support to terrorists, must be sent a strong message: terrorism cannot be a strategic asset for anyone," PM Modi said.

Global South Bears The Brunt Of Consequences: PM Modi Highlighting India's ongoing commitment to the Afghan people, PM Modi emphasised that today's security challenges are deeply interconnected, as seen in West Asia where regional conflict triggers global shocks in energy security, maritime trade, and supply chains. He noted that the Global South bears the heaviest brunt of these disruptions. PM Modi strongly advocated for dialogue and diplomacy over battlefield conflict to resolve tensions.

"India has been contributing to the development and humanitarian needs of the Afghan people and will continue to do so. In today’s interconnected world, the scope of security has expanded significantly. The crisis in West Asia has demonstrated that conflict in one region does not remain confined there; it impacts global energy security, maritime trade, and supply chains," PM Modi said.

"The Global South bears the brunt of these consequences. That is why India has consistently maintained that the resolution of all tensions and conflicts lies not on the battlefield, but in dialogue and diplomacy," he added. You May Also Like To Watch: