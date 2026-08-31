Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a ride in the same car on Monday as they headed to the opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena in Kyrgyzstan. The two leaders travelled together shortly after holding a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek.

This shared ride followed a long bilateral meeting between PM Modi and the Russian President, who spoke on wide issues ranging from Indo-Russian relations to key global happenings. Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled in the same car as they headed to the opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena, following their bilateral meeting. pic.twitter.com/N1idp7i2Nu — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2026 India-Russia Bilateral Meet Prime Minister Modi underlined his country’s desire for peace and urged an immediate conclusion to the protracted Russia-Ukraine conflict. ALSO READ: 'Every Day Of War Sets Humanity Back': PM Modi Tells Russia's Putin On SCO Summit Sidelines

"We must move away from endless war towards an end to the war," PM Modi told Putin, stressing that every day of conflict pushes humanity backwards. The PM also said India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to work in that direction.

During the meeting, Putin expressed appreciation for PM Modi's role in maintaining the momentum in India-Russia relations. "I'm very grateful to you for your personal attention to the Russia-India relationship," Putin said. The two leaders also exchanged a warm hug and handshake during their meeting. PM Modi Invites Putin For BRICS Summit Looking ahead to the diplomatic calendar, PM Modi extended an invitation to Putin and the Russian delegation for the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, to be held on September 12-13. "India is hosting the BRICS Summit in a few days, and all Indians are eager to welcome you and your delegation. Your visit will strengthen our bilateral relations and further reinforce dialogue and cooperation within the BRICS framework," the PM said.

Not Their First Ride Together The Bishkek journey was not the first time when PM Modi and Putin travelled in the same car. During last year's SCO Summit in China's Tianjin, both had travelled together when they shared a ride in Putin's Russian-built Aurus limousine.

Putin also accompanied PM Modi when he visited India in December 2025. The Russian President and the Indian Prime Minister together travelled to the PM’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. ALSO READ: Trump Sends Sergio Gor To Bishkek, A Day Before SCO Summit; What's Behind The Move? World Nomad Games Opening Ceremony PM Modi, along with Russian President Putin, joined the opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena. Several leaders and athletes from various countries participated in the traditional nomadic games and performances. The two leaders arrived at the ceremony after their bilateral meeting. You May Also Like To Watch: