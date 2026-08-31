Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek, the capital city of Kyrgyzstan.

During their meeting, the prime minister reiterated India's support for the peaceful resolution of the war. PM Modi stressed, "Every day of the war sets humanity back," while stressing a need to end hostilities.

PM Modi told Putin that India backed every peace effort to end the war in Ukraine, according to the Interfax news agency report.

PM Modi also extended an invitation to Putin and the Russian delegation for the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, to be held on September 12-13.

"India is hosting the BRICS Summit in a few days, and all Indians are eager to welcome you and your delegation. Your visit will strengthen our bilateral relations and further reinforce dialogue and cooperation within the BRICS framework," the PM said.