Many suffered injuries after five coaches of the Kolkata–Sairang Express travelling between Mizoram and Kolkata derailed near Guwahati on Wednesday. In a viral video, it shows a man saying that the emergency brake pipe was not working. "The signal is red. The emergency brake is applied, but it is not working," he said.

The train, heading to Sairang near Mizoram's Aizawl from Kolkata, derailed near Digaru railway station in the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district around 6.54 am on Wednesday, an official said. The blurry video captured the man saying, "BP pressure kam nahi ho raha (The Brake Pipe, or BP, pressure is not reducing)."

Kolkata - Sairang Express got derailed at Assam. Cabin view. https://t.co/LKeSvA8irn — Mr.Bhaskar Pyne. (@bhaskar_pyne) November 11, 2026 'Nothing's Working' The 45-second video captured the driver, who was occupied with multiple power switches, but nothing appeared to be working. "Kuch bhi kaam nahi kar raha hai (Nothing is working)." The tone gradually turned fearful as the trains rammed into a hurdle. A glass bottle on the countertop crashes to the ground. Pantry Car Manager Shares Ordeal ALSO READ: Six Coaches Of Kolkata-Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati; Several Feared Injured

Speaking to news agency ANI, the train pantry manager said that everything was usual during the early hours of Wednesday. The train halted there. "It resumed the journey from there. The speed was good. When the train arrived at Digaru Station, it slowed down a little. When it crossed the platform at the station, a sound was heard. We don't know what that sound was. Barely a few metres ahead, I felt the engine derail. We moved for another km in that derailed state. I fell down my seat thrice. We could not open the gate. We were all anxious. After 10 minutes, the train stopped. We thanked Chhatthi, whose blessings kept us all safe; otherwise, we would have been dead. Power car and engine are completely out of order now," he added.

4 Injured According to reports, no fatalities were found following the incident. Four passengers were injured in the episode. "Several passengers are reported to have been injured, but the exact number and the cause of the derailment are yet to be ascertained," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Update 👇🏽 All passengers are safe. 4 sustained minor injuries and are receiving care. We're working closely with @RailMinIndia on this situation. All stranded passengers have been provided with basic necessities and alternative travel train has been arranged for the journey. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 11, 2026 ALSO READ: Bikaner: 3 Killed, 1 Injured After Train Hits Group Attempting To Rescue Quarrelling Couple According to the officials, the passengers were requested to move to another platform, adding that an alternate train is being arranged for them.