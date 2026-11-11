A police complaint has been filed against Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge in Bengaluru for allegedly circulating fake news to "disturb social harmony". The complaint filed by a Bengaluru resident, Tejas A Gowda, on Tuesday, accused Kharge of attempting to associate the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the seizure of a massive cache of live cartridges in Bihar and Haryana, seeking the registration of a First Information Report against him.

The complaint has been filed at Bhanashankari police station in Bengaluru. In his complaint, Gowda called it a serious issue when a Home Minister who is entrusted to maintain law and order circulates misleading information. He said, "It is a matter of serious concern that a person occupying the Constitutional office of Home Minister, who is entrusted with maintaining law and order and protecting public peace, is circulating misleading information against an organisation. Statements made by a Home Minister carry significant authority and influence over the general public.”

"Through his statements and insinuations, he has sought to create an impression that the RSS organisation is connected with the alleged criminal activities," Gowda added. ALSO READ: 'Hindutva's Global Presence Despite 600 Years Of Slavery Due To RSS': Dainik Jagran Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Gupta According to news agency ANI, Bihar Police had recovered around 19,250 cartridges in Bhojpur district while around 25,000 cartridges were seized near Rohad toll plaza in Haryana's Jhajjar by the state STF. The combined seizure was approximately 44,250 cartridges. What did Priyank Kharge say? On Tuesday, Kharge raised the issue of massive seizures of live cartridges, demanding answers from the BJP and the RSS. Notably, Kharge is known for his criticism of the organisation and has been at loggerheads over its registration status and path sanchalan event.

In the latest attack, he took to X and said the massive seizure had exposed a serious interstate ammunition-smuggling network and raised concerns over the possible involvement of individuals allegedly associated with the RSS. ALSO READ: 'Accountability Gets His Silence': Congress Targets PM Modi Over 'Bhajan Clubbing' Event, BJP Retorts "The massive seizure of 44,250 live cartridges in Bihar and Haryana has exposed a serious interstate ammunition-smuggling network. This is not an ordinary criminal case. This is a grave national security concern," he said. "Even more disturbing are reports and photographs allegedly showing individuals implicated in the racket wearing RSS uniforms. The RSS and BJP owe the nation some answers," Kharge said. (With ANI Inputs)