Delhi Air Pollution: The air quality of Delhi and nearby cities has significantly worsened in the past few days, leading to concerns among the residents and authorities. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several residential areas of the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category. The air quality this week largely remained in the 'very poor' category, especially due to the bursting of firecrackers and stubble burning.

Air Quality In 'Very Poor' Category As per the CPCB, while the AQI of Anand Vihar was recorded at 301, placing it in the 'very poor' category, the AQI in Ashok Nagar remained at 294, in the 'poor' category. The air quality of the other crowded regions, including ITO and Chandni Chowk, also remained in the 'very poor' category. As per the weather department, the capital city will witness a similar situation for the next three days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that Delhi-NCR will not receive any rainfall at least till November 15. While the maximum temperature is likely to be calculated at 27 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 14 degrees Celsius. The less rain activities mean the toxic materials in the air will last for the next few days, leading to serious health concerns.

ALSO READ: US House Blocks Impeachment Attempt Against Pete Hegseth Over Iran War; What Happened Behind The Vote Contribution Of Firecracker Smoke As per a study by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), firecracker smoke contributed more than 80 per cent of Delhi's pollution on Monday, the day after Diwali. While the city was already dealing with pollution from the other sources, the situation worsened after Diwali. Apart from this, the surface air is not able to move freely due to a dip in temperature in the past two weeks.

The residents have been advised to follow the guidelines and limit their outings, especially during the morning and evening hours. The authorities have also suggested them to maximise the use of public transports to reduce the vehicular emissions. ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi's Memoir 'Belonging' Sparks Political Storm: Babri, Blue Star, Gujarat Riots Episode Trigger BJP-Congress War