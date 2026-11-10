As Diwali pollution peaked, global rankings revealed that 47 of the 50 most polluted cities worldwide were in India, predominantly across the northern region. Hisar, Haryana, topped the list on Tuesday afternoon with a hazardous AQI of 518. Cities across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh dominated the highest pollution tiers.

One of the three cities was outside India, which was located outside India. China’s Xinjijang took the 42nd place, and Lahore in Pakistan secured the 43rd place, while the third place was secured by Kyrgyzstan's Osh in the list.

Delhi secured the 9th place, with an AQI of 355 (severe). Noida stood at 7 with an AQI of 357 (severe), which was followed by Ghaziabad, securing the eighth place with the severe AQI of 356.

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North Indian States Are Topping List

Haryana’s Hisar, followed by Rajasthan's Ganganagar, followed by Sirsa, Biwani and Rohtak in Haryana, were in the top of the list. The chart showed that pollution was not limited to the national capital or its neighbouring cities. From Ludhiana and Patiala to Budaun, Jaunpur and Gorakhpur, towns across the northern plains featured among the world's 50 most polluted places.