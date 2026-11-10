Sonia Gandhi Book: Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi, in her memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love", has disclosed details about several significant incidents of Indian politics in the past four decades. Gandhi has spoken her heart out about many incidents, including Operation Blue Star, the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, her decision to refuse the PM post in 2004, and relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajiv Gandhi's Assassination While recalling one of the toughest days of her life- assassination of her husband, Rajiv Gandhi- Sonia stated that Priyanka Gandhi had informed her about his assassination. She also wrote about a premonition by Rahul Gandhi, who expressed his concerns about Rajiv's security arrangements around two months ahead of his assassination. "If something isn't done about Pa's security, I know I'll soon have to come back for his funeral," Rahul told Sonia.

Turning Down PM Post In 2004 The Congress veteran has also described under which circumstances she turned down the prime minister's post after UPA's victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. While she initially had decided to not take the post, Sonia agreed under an immense pressure from the allies and the party leaders. However, the senior leader finally decided to not take the top post after Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi asked her to do so.

ALSO READ: Why Sonia Gandhi Turned Down PM's Chair In 2004: How Rahul, Priyanka Reacted To Her Political Dilemma Indira's Reaction After Op Blue Star Sonia Gandhi has also revealed that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was distressed after seeing the pictures of Operation Blue Star. The Congress leader also stated that Indira began receiving death threats following the operation, adding that Indira was mentally ready for her death. Earlier, Sonia had revealed that Indira was also unhappy during the Emergency era.

Pranab Mukherjee's Desire For Top Post Sonia Gandhi has also disclosed that former President Pranab Mukherjee had ambitions of becoming prime minister during the UPA era. As per her memoir, in a conversation with Sonia, Pranab Mukherjee suggested a change in the top post in 2010; however, Gandhi changed the topic immediately.