A fresh attempt at cloud seeding amid choking air is set to be made in Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday in the hope that rains will bring down the pollution level, providing respite to the residents. The pollution level is on the rise in the capital for the past few days, especially around Diwali. Tuesday morning saw a slight improvement in air quality, but it still remains in the 'very poor' category.

Joint efforts will be made by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the Delhi govt and IIT Kanpur. A specialised Beechcraft 200 of Bengaluru-based Kyathi Climate would fly to Delhi to try to enhance rain over the next two days, when cloud formation happens.

The Cessna aircraft was sent out on the afternoon of October 28 in two phases to disperse salt-based silver iodide flares and seed the clouds covering areas around Burari, Khera, Mayur Vihar, Karol Bagh and neighbouring sites.

This is not the first time that the government is conducting cloud seeding. On October 28 last year, similar attempts were made for artificial rains, which eventually failed.

ALSO READ: India Accounts For 47 Of 50 Most Polluted Global Cities; Hisar Tops Chart, Delhi At 9

However, the weather conditions were not favourable. The clouds had minimal moisture, and therefore little to no rain was seen

How would this year's cloud seeding be different?

This year, the authorities are using Beechcraft 200 aircraft that can go to an altitude of 25,000 feet against the 10,000 feet altitude achieved by the aircraft used last year.

Besides, two trials of cloud seeding have already been done in the last 20 days at altitudes above this.

According to the sources cited by news agency PTI, the trials were conducted at an altitude of approximately 30,000 metres, significantly higher than the altitude of around 10,000 metres.

ALSO READ: Delhi's Air Quality Improves After 5-Year High On Diwali, But Remains In 'Very Poor' Category

The weather conditions are also likely to remain favourable as a fresh western disturbance is approaching north India and is expected to bring rainfall later this week. The weather system would cause cloud movement over Delhi but rainfall is less expected. Attempts during cloud movement could spur rainfall.