Chhath Puja Surge: Amid a significant surge in passengers ahead of Chhath Puja, the Railways has decided to operate multiple special trains to several states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. While providing details, the authorities stated that along with the regular services, 31 special trains will also operate on these routes to manage the rush. The concerned passengers have been advised to follow the guidelines and plan their travel accordingly to avoid any inconveniences.

Regular Trains Witness Huge Rush The railway stations of the national capital, especially New Delhi and Anand Vihar Terminal, have witnessed a significant surge in crowds ahead of Chhath Puja. Along with these stations, special trains are also originating from Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Shakur Basti. The special trains operate every year during the festivals and are announced after the passengers are unable to book confirmed tickets for the regular services.

The special trains this year are operating for the past few days to manage the rush ahead of key festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja. Earlier on Tuesday, a total of 27 special trains were operated from major railway stations in the national capital. The trains to the northern states have witnessed massive crowds in the past few days despite the operation of extra services.

ALSO READ: Tatkal Ticket Booking: How To Increase Your Chances Of Getting Confirmed Tickets On IRCTC More Special Trains To Be Announced While providing details, Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay stated that the situation is being monitored, adding that additional special trains will be planned as per the need. Earlier on Tuesday, while nine special trains were run from Anand Vihar Terminal, six from New Delhi, five from Shakur Basti, three from Hazrat Nizamuddin, three from Delhi Junction and one from Rohtak.

The reports suggest that the authorities have decided to run a reserved special train between Chandigarh and Barauni to manage the rush. As per the schedule, train number 04538 Chandigarh-Barauni reserved special will leave from Chandigarh railway station on November 10.