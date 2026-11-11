Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday backed the BJP-led Mahayuti government’s decision to draft a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), emphasizing that the Constitution directs states toward its implementation. Regarding the speculation around an NCP merger, Fadnavis noted that leaders of the respective factions, Sunetra Pawar and Sharad Pawar, are best positioned to clarify the matter.

'ÚCC Is Constitutional' Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Fadnavis said that the Constitution contains Directive Principles of State Policy, which mentioned the UCC. Therefore, the implementation is the constitutional responsibility of the state. This came after AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the proposed law is unconstitutional.

In the press conference, Fadnavis said that if Owaisi had read the Constitution, he would not have said that the framework is unconstitutional. “The Constitution itself has directed us to do this,” he added. During the early hours of Tuesday, Owaisi said that the proposed framework was an attempt to impose the ‘Hindu Civil Code’ on non-Hindus.

ALSO READ: NCP Merger On Hold? Internal Rift Puts Plan In Doubt As Sunetra, Parth Pawar Remain Hesitant The NCP Merger On the NCP merger issue, Fadnavis said, “”If they (Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar) decide to merge (their parties), they will come and tell us, because the merger cannot happen without us. Neither of them has told us anything yet,” he said.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: NCP Merger Talks In Final Stage Amid High-Profile Meetings; How Will It Change State, National Politics Talks about the merger came after several leaders of the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, including Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, met NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar. Furthermore, Fadnavis had played down the firing incidents allegedly involving the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, describing them as attempts to create fear among people, and alleging that the Opposition was trying to orchestrate street protests similar to those in neighbouring countries. “These are not big issues. The Mumbai police force has no parallel in its professionalism. All those involved in the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff have been arrested," he said.