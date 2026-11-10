Political turmoil continues in Maharashtra as efforts to reunite the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) appear to have hit a roadblock. Differences over leadership, party control and future political plans have made the proposed merger difficult. While senior leaders have renewed contact with Sharad Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth Pawar are reportedly not in favour of an immediate merger. Reports suggest that Sunetra Pawar may be hesitant because she wants to protect the political future of her sons, Parth and Yug Pawar.

However, no official announcement has been made so far. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar could clarify whether the two NCP factions would merge. He also said that neither of them had informed the BJP about any such move.

He added that it would be unfair to compare Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar's leadership with that of her late husband, Ajit Pawar. "If they (Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar) decide to merge, they will come and tell us, because the merger cannot happen without us. Neither of them has told us anything yet," he said. The merger discussion gained momentum last week after several leaders of the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, including Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who was recently hospitalised with a chest infection. Parth, Sunetra, Rohit Pawar Reportedly Hesitant Reports suggest that Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar are not in favour of the proposed merger. Senior leaders of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP are reportedly unhappy with the party's functioning. They have also raised questions about Parth Pawar's working style. These leaders are reportedly trying to convince Sharad Pawar to consider a merger, amid fears of a possible rebellion within the party.

However, Sunetra Pawar is reportedly hesitant as she wants to pass on Ajit Pawar's political legacy in Baramati to her sons, according to Jagran.com. ALSO READ: Maharashtra: NCP Merger Talks In Final Stage Amid High-Profile Meetings; How Will It Change State, National Politics Earlier, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said that merger talks had reached the final stage. He also said that the roles of senior leaders would be announced soon. Although no official statement has been made by the top leaders, a series of meetings between the two factions has increased speculation about a possible merger. Apart from the meeting between Praful Patel, Parth Pawar and Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) leaders also gathered at Sharad Pawar's residence to discuss the proposal. According to reports, senior leaders, including Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Shashikant Shinde, Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar, attended the meeting. However, Rohit Pawar reportedly walked out shortly after the merger proposal was raised, NDTV reported. According to India Today, Parth Pawar, son of late Ajit Pawar and a Rajya Sabha MP, met his grandfather, Sharad Pawar, twice in two consecutive days. Both meetings reportedly lasted close to two hours. However, there appears to be no agreement within the Sunetra Pawar-led faction on moving ahead with the merger. Statements by NCP state president Sunil Tatkare have also added to the confusion. Initially, Tatkare confirmed that discussions between the two factions had taken place. He also said that Ajit Pawar had explained the plan and vision for the proposed merger. According to him, February 12 had been identified as the merger date.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Minister Hints At NCP Merger After Key Meetings With Sharad Pawar, Says 'Can Expect It Within Next 8 Days' However, a few days later, Tatkare appeared to change his position. He said that the final decision would be taken by Sunetra Pawar and Sharad Pawar. "If there is any issue of merger, our National President Sunetra Pawar will take the decision. The decision will be taken by Sunetra Pawar and Sharad Pawar, who have been working for six decades. I don't know whether or not a merger is being discussed," he said.

Internal Differences Within the NCP Apart from the merger issue, internal differences within the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP have also become a major concern. Parth Pawar's growing role in party decisions has reportedly upset several senior leaders. His recent appointments have raised questions as they were allegedly made without consulting experienced party leaders, India Today reported. The issue was reportedly discussed at a meeting at Devgiri, where some leaders expressed unhappiness with his working style. Amid these differences, some leaders are also said to be looking towards Sharad Pawar. Adding to the tensions, NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare and Dhananjay Munde recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Sunetra Pawar and her sons were not part of the meeting. The leaders also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The meetings reportedly included discussions about the Finance portfolio, which Ajit Pawar held before his death. These developments have raised questions about the party's leadership and future plans. What Lies Ahead for the NCP Merger? The merger of the two NCP factions remains uncertain. Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar have reportedly not shown clear support for an immediate merger. Differences over leadership and party control continue to create problems.

Ajit Pawar's death has also raised questions about the future of a united NCP and the political legacy he built. If the two factions reunite, it could give a major boost to the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. It could also strengthen the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.