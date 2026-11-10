NCP Merger Talks: The merger talks between the two factions of NCP in Maharashtra are in the final stages, and a high-profile meeting involving the senior leaders is likely soon. In the past few days, two senior leaders of NCP (Ajit Pawar), Praful Patel, and Parth Pawar have met NCP (SP) veteran Sharad Pawar amid such reports. However, the reports suggest that Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar are not in favor of this political move.

Merger Talks In Final Stage Earlier, state minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat stated that the talks are in the final stages, adding that the roles of senior leaders will be disclosed soon. While any official statement has not been released by the top leaders, back-to-back meetings suggest a major development in the coming days. Along with Praful Patel and Parth Pawar's meeting with Sharad Pawar, the NCP (SP) leaders also met at senior Pawar's residence.

As per the reports, senior leaders including Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Shashikant Shinde, Supriya Sule, and Rohit Pawar met at Sharad Pawar's residence to discuss the issue. However, Rohit Pawar walked out of the meeting soon after the merger proposal was raised, reported NDTV.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Minister Hints At NCP Merger After Key Meetings With Sharad Pawar, Says 'Can Expect It Within Next 8 Days' Impact On State, National Politics If the merger talks get finalized, the political equation at both the state and centre levels will change significantly. While the ruling Mahayuti alliance will get a major boost, the NDA government in centre will also get a massive boost. The merger will also help the BJP-led government in the ambitious bills such as the delimitation bill. Apart from this, a joint NCP will again emerge as a significant political force under the leadership of Sharad Pawar in the western belts.

Earlier, senior NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule had also stated that the party will support the NDA in the delimitation bill if it promises a hike in each state's Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent. ALSO READ: Maharashtra Politics: Senior Leaders Favour NCP Merger; Sunetra Pawar Remains Hesitant | What Next For Sharad Pawar