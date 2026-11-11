- Six coaches of Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Guwahati.
- Four passengers injured as train derailed at Digaru station.
- Rescue operations initiated; no casualties reported so far.
Kolkata–Sairang Express Derail: In a tragic incident, four passengers got injured after six coaches of the Kolkata–Sairang Express travelling between Mizoram and Kolkata derailed near Guwahati on Wednesday. While providing details, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, stated that the passenger train derailed at Digaru railway station at around 6:54 am. He further stated that the senior officials have arrived at the site, adding that the rescue operation is underway.
Guwahati, Assam: Six coaches of a passenger train derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, told ANI over the phone that there is no report of any casualties so far. "Six coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang express have derailed at Digaru railway station at around 6:54 a.m. today. So far, no casualties have been reported. Our senior officials have rushed to the spot," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said. More details are awaited— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026
"Six coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang express have derailed at Digaru railway station at around 6:54 am. today. So far, no casualties have been reported. Our senior officials have rushed to the spot," Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that four passengers sustained minor injuries in the accident. "All stranded passengers have been provided with basic necessities and alternative travel train has been arranged for the journey," he stated.
Update 👇🏽 All passengers are safe. 4 sustained minor injuries and are receiving care. We're working closely with @RailMinIndia on this situation. All stranded passengers have been provided with basic necessities and alternative travel train has been arranged for the journey.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 11, 2026
'Several Passengers Injured'
The officials also stated that the passengers were requested to move to another platform, adding that an alternate train is being arranged for them.
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A local resident stated that the incident occurred at around 500 meters from Digaru station, adding that coaches derailed possibly due to brake failure. "I was out for my morning walk when I heard about the accident. I rushed to the spot, which is around 500 metres from Digaru Railway Station," the local resident was quoted as saying by ANI.
"When I reached the site, I saw that six coaches had derailed. There have been no reports of casualties. We have heard that the train suffered brake failure. There were several houses nearby, but fortunately, no one was harmed," he added.
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