Kolkata–Sairang Express Derail: In a tragic incident, four passengers got injured after six coaches of the Kolkata–Sairang Express travelling between Mizoram and Kolkata derailed near Guwahati on Wednesday. While providing details, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, stated that the passenger train derailed at Digaru railway station at around 6:54 am. He further stated that the senior officials have arrived at the site, adding that the rescue operation is underway.

Guwahati, Assam: Six coaches of a passenger train derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, told ANI over the phone that there is no report of any casualties so far. "Six coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang express have derailed at Digaru railway station at around 6:54 a.m. today. So far, no casualties have been reported. Our senior officials have rushed to the spot," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said. More details are awaited — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026

"Six coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang express have derailed at Digaru railway station at around 6:54 am. today. So far, no casualties have been reported. Our senior officials have rushed to the spot," Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that four passengers sustained minor injuries in the accident. "All stranded passengers have been provided with basic necessities and alternative travel train has been arranged for the journey," he stated.