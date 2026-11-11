In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court settled a 29-year-old case and a question of whether a person can claim a share in ancestral property after partition with their father or not. The top court ruled that a father can rightfully exclude his son from inherited property,

In its latest judgment, the Supreme Court stated that a person becomes the absolute owner of his or her father's ancestral or self-acquired property after succession. This grants them full and unrestricted rights over it. It then made a significant observation regarding grandsons, stating that the father can even exclude his sons from the inheritance.

What is the case? A bench of Justices Augustine George Masih and Sunita Agarwal was hearing a petition filed in 1997 by a man, seeking partition of his father's property, claiming it was ancestral and thus has a birthright to own it.

The court, however, dismissed his plea, explaining that a grandson is not considered a Class I heir under the Hindu Succession Act. Therefore, he cannot claim a share in his grandfather's estate. Citing Section 8, the bench stated that a son becomes the absolute owner of property inherited from his father, while his own son has no birthright to that property.

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No one gets a share until the father is alive The top court held that Class I heirs are entitled to the property simultaneously. However, no one else has any rights during their lifetime. The Court noted that the Class I Schedule does not mention a grandson (son's son) as an heir. Therefore, he cannot have any rights in his grandfather's property.

ALSO READ: Kerala Congress Officials Get SC Notice Over Deleted Post Against CJI Kant The court pointed out that the 1956 Act, under Hindu personal law, does not grant a grandson the right to claim a share in his grandfather's property while his father is alive. The court held that Section 8 should be read as an independent provision governing the transfer of property of a Hindu male who dies intestate.