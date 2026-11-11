UP Assembly Election: With just a few months remaining in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly considering to drop a large number of incumbent MLAs. The ruling party, following multiple extensive surveys, has also decided to field experienced MLCs to counter the regional anti-incumbency. Apart from this, the BJP is also expected to release its first list of candidates by the end of November.

BJP Likely To Field MLCs The separate surveys have suggested that while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continues to enjoy popularity, the voters in several regions expressed anger towards their MLAs. The ruling party is reportedly planning to drop around 100 of its total 255 MLAs to counter the reported anger among voters. The reports suggest that BJP has asked its senior MLCs to be prepared to contest the coming assembly election.

Criteria For Ticket Distribution The saffron party is expected to drop MLAs with serious charges, less public connect, and poor performance during their tenure. It is set to prefer the leaders with experience, popularity, and contribution in organizational work over the years. Apart from this, the BJP would also consider the caste equation and the rival Samajwadi Party's strategy before finalizing its candidates.

ALSO READ: Why Bundelkhand Matters In UP Polls 2027: Inside BJP's Rise Across 19 Seats Prominent Names Under Consideration The BJP is set to field Swatantra Dev Singh, Water Power Minister, from Viswan, a Kurmi-dominated constituency in Sitapur district, reported Jagran.com. Apart from this, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak is again likely to contest from the Lucknow Cantt Assembly constituency.

Keshav Prasad Maurya is likely to contest from the Prayagraj Urban constituency. While minister Bhupendra Chaudhary is likely to contest from a seat in the Moradabad division, former minister and MLC Dr Mahendra Singh may get a ticket from the Patti Assembly seat.

Change In Strategy The ruling party is considering to announce its first list of candidates by the end of November to ensure sufficient time for the campaign. The internal surveys also suggested that a delay in the announcement of candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections affected the party's performance.

The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is expected to be conducted in the early months of 2027, with the BJP eyeing to register a hat trick of victories. ALSO READ: UP Polls: 209 Candidates Shortlisted By CM Yogi-Led BJP Team Await Nod From Delhi; Over 100 Sitting MLAs May Lose Ticket