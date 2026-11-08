Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav’s presence at a Shrimad Bhagwat Katha held at the residence of party leader and former minister Tej Narayan Pawan has added to indications that the party is preparing to foreground a soft Hindutva pitch in the run-up to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Akhilesh Yadav's proposed first-ever visit to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with his family on December 12 is also being seen in this context. The party's organisational and electoral moves in the constituency have further fuelled speculation about its evolving political approach.

The outreach is being viewed within party circles as part of a broader political strategy to strengthen the SP's presence in Ayodhya and among the upper-caste voters with strong religious beliefs, as religious identity and the Ram Temple are likely to remain significant electoral themes in the temple city.

The choice of candidate also reflects the same, as Akhilesh wouldn't want to lose a crucial vote bank, especially after Awadesh Prasad's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on the PDA policy. Samajwadi Party announced the name of Tej Narayan Pandey aka Pawan Pandey as its first candidate for the UP polls. He is pitted from the Ayodhya assembly seat. His candidacy was announced at a function in Lucknow on August 5.

ALSO READ: In A First, Akhilesh Yadav To Visit Ram Mandir Before Polls, CM Yogi Demands Apology For 1990 Firing On Karsevaks Notably, Ayodhya has been the Bharatiya Janata Party's Hindutva laboratory, through which it has reached the pinnacle of power. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party's Avdhesh Prasad Singh defeated two-time MP and BJP candidate Lallu Singh from the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in Ayodhya.

It is believed that the BJP has not yet recovered from this setback. The Samajwadi Party is once again striving to defeat the BJP on the Ayodhya assembly seat. Pawan Singh is a strong candidate, and 12 years ago, Awadesh Prasad defeated Lallu Singh in 2024; the former MP was also defeated by Pandey in 2012, ending his five-term stint from the Ayodhya Assembly seat

Although Pandey subsequently lost the 2017 and 2022 elections to BJP candidate Ved Prakash Gupta. Akhilesh Yadav hopes to blunt the BJP's Hindutva agenda by repeating the Lok Sabha election results in the Ayodhya assembly seat with Pawan's victory. ALSO READ: UP Assembly Election: Akhilesh, Dimple Yadav To Visit Ram Mandir For First Time As SP Chief Looks Beyond PDA Akhilesh would likely send a strong message to the ruling BJP with his Ayodhya visit, as it could see massive crowd participation. Located on the banks of the Saryu River, Ayodhya is adjacent to Gonda and Basti districts. It is expected that party officials and workers from four or five districts, including Ayodhya, would attend Akhilesh's event to make it impactful.