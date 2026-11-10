As per reports, the candidates were shortlisted after consultations with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and were placed under the party's 'A' category. The list was finalised after intense internal surveys and extensive deliberations on all factors, including caste, regional influence and track record.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its preparations for assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh with the finalisation of a list of 209 candidates and sent it to the high command in Delhi for final approval.

Reports suggest that CM Yogi himself held meetings with agencies and leaders while visiting various regions. Among the factors he considered were anti-incumbency, the candidate's public connect, caste equation and the point of view of local leaders.

The BJP team also pondered upon the potential Samajwadi Party candidates before finalising the candidate names on 209 seats. Therefore, the shortlisted candidates are considered to be the best and most promising ones.

Once the shortlisted candidates receive approval from top leadership in Delhi, candidates would begin poll preparations in their respective constituencies. The early shortlisting is intended to provide more time to the candidates to campaign and connect with the voters.

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The party also thinks that its delayed announcement of candidates was one reason for the party's poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the recent MLC polls.

Meanwhile, the saffron party is also working to finalise the names of sitting MLAs who would not be considered for another stint. According to reports, over 100 sitting MLAs or about 40 per cent of the total strength, could be replaced.