- BJP finalizes 209 candidates for upcoming UP Assembly elections.
- CM Yogi Adityanath actively involved in candidate selection process.
- Over 100 sitting MLAs may lose their tickets.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its preparations for assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh with the finalisation of a list of 209 candidates and sent it to the high command in Delhi for final approval.
As per reports, the candidates were shortlisted after consultations with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and were placed under the party's 'A' category. The list was finalised after intense internal surveys and extensive deliberations on all factors, including caste, regional influence and track record.
Reports suggest that CM Yogi himself held meetings with agencies and leaders while visiting various regions. Among the factors he considered were anti-incumbency, the candidate's public connect, caste equation and the point of view of local leaders.
The BJP team also pondered upon the potential Samajwadi Party candidates before finalising the candidate names on 209 seats. Therefore, the shortlisted candidates are considered to be the best and most promising ones.
Once the shortlisted candidates receive approval from top leadership in Delhi, candidates would begin poll preparations in their respective constituencies. The early shortlisting is intended to provide more time to the candidates to campaign and connect with the voters.
ALSO READ: UP Polls 2027: BJP Mulls Rs 50,000 Aid For Women, Days After SP Promises Rs 40,000 Annual Payout
The party also thinks that its delayed announcement of candidates was one reason for the party's poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the recent MLC polls.
Meanwhile, the saffron party is also working to finalise the names of sitting MLAs who would not be considered for another stint. According to reports, over 100 sitting MLAs or about 40 per cent of the total strength, could be replaced.
Uttar Pradesh has a total of 403 assembly seats. The ruling NDA has 292 MLAs in the current assembly. The BJP alone has 255 seats. During the 2022 polls, the NDA alliance included Anupriya Patel's Apna Dal (S), OP Rajbhar's SBSP, and Nishad Party.
Recommended For You
ALSO READ: UP Assembly Election: BJP Likely To Release First Candidate List By November End; Ministers, Senior Leaders To Be Prioritised
In 2027, the BJP will have to accommodate Jayant Choudhary's Rastriya Lok Dal (RLD), which contested in alliance with the Samajwadi Party in the last polls. The bulky alliance will push the BJP to give up a few seats that it contested last time. This crunch could create a huge impact for the party, which, despite being in an alliance, has had a comfortable majority in both terms.