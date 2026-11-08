Jagran Correspondent, Kulgam | Security forces on Sunday arrested two suspected overground workers of terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The suspected terrorist associates were arrested during a blockade in Paniwah on Diwali.

Grenades, Pistol Recovered

A Chinese pistol, magazines, ammunition, and two Chinese grenades were recovered from them. A senior Jammu and Kashmir Police official confirmed that two terrorist associates were arrested with arms and ammunition in Paniwah.

An official said that during a joint blockade in Paniwah, Tahir Bilal, son of Bilal Ahmad Bhat, and Muneeb Yasin, son of the late Mohammad Yasin Rather, were spotted coming from an agricultural field towards Kulgam.

Chinese-made weapons recovered

Upon arrival of the checkpoint team, the two men reportedly attempted to flee the scene. However, alert CRPF and SOG personnel immediately apprehended and subdued them. The security personnel recovered a Chinese pistol, a magazine, two 9mm rounds, and two Chinese grenades during the search.