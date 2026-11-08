Jagran Correspondent, Kulgam | Security forces on Sunday arrested two suspected overground workers of terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The suspected terrorist associates were arrested during a blockade in Paniwah on Diwali.
Grenades, Pistol Recovered
A Chinese pistol, magazines, ammunition, and two Chinese grenades were recovered from them. A senior Jammu and Kashmir Police official confirmed that two terrorist associates were arrested with arms and ammunition in Paniwah.
An official said that during a joint blockade in Paniwah, Tahir Bilal, son of Bilal Ahmad Bhat, and Muneeb Yasin, son of the late Mohammad Yasin Rather, were spotted coming from an agricultural field towards Kulgam.
Chinese-made weapons recovered
Upon arrival of the checkpoint team, the two men reportedly attempted to flee the scene. However, alert CRPF and SOG personnel immediately apprehended and subdued them. The security personnel recovered a Chinese pistol, a magazine, two 9mm rounds, and two Chinese grenades during the search.
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Muneeb Yaseen Rather and Tahir Bilal were apprehended after they allegedly tried to flee a naka checking at Kulgam town by a joint team of police, the Army and CRPF, officials said.
The recovered weapons and ammunition were confiscated, and both accused were taken into custody, officials said.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Kulgam police station. The officials said further investigation has been initiated to determine the possible connections with the terror groups.
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5 Terrorists Arrested In Kulgam In October
Earlier on October 7, police arrested five terrorists in Kulgam, recovering two pistols, three magazines, and three grenades from them. A police spokesman said that on a credible input, security forces arrested five terrorist associates at Khewan Chadder in the south Kashmir district.
The police identified the arrested as Tajamul Hussain Mir, a resident of Gufbal, Rehmat Ali Naikoo, Tehrim Ahmed Bhat, and Manzoor Ahmed Bhat -- all residents of Khrewan, and Kifiyat Ahmed Dar, a resident of Maltalhama, Kulgam. The spokesperson said arms and ammunition, including two pistols, three magazines, 40 9mm rounds and three grenades, have been recovered from their possession.
(With Jagran.com Inputs)