Diwali is lighting up homes and streets all over the country this year, but one pilot just showed everyone what the festival looks like from the sky. Pradeep Krishnan posted a short clip of Chennai shot from his aircraft window on Instagram. Since the video was uploaded, it has gone viral.

The video catches the whole city glowing- streets, neighbourhoods, and buildings lit up against the night sky. It’s tagged “POV: Diwali from above." The video feels like looking down at a sea of tiny lights. Most of us only ever see the decorations on the ground, so this view hits differently.

Krishnan also wished everyone on the occasion, captioning the post, "Happy Deepavali". He further clarified that the last frame was captured from the ground outside the cockpit using 8x zoom, rather than during the flight. ALSO READ: Muhurat Trading 2026: Sensex Rises 400 Pts To 81,406, Nifty Crosses 25,100; Tata Steel, Sun Pharma Among Top Gainers Watch The Video Here View this post on Instagram Pilot's Video Crosses 7.5 Million Views The clip has already crossed 7.5 million views. People in the comments are blown away by how pretty Chennai looks from the sky and are flooding the post with Diwali wishes and praise for the pilot. It is a simple message that when the whole city lights up for the festival, the view from thousands of feet above is something special. ALSO READ: Diwali Shopping Scam Alert: PIB Warns Against Fake Deals, Phishing Links; Here's How To Stay Safe

How Netizens Reacted One user wrote, "I wish next year Deepavali can be celebrated in South India." Another commented, "Landing in Mumbai on Runway 09/27 on the days of Deepawali is a sight to behold!!!" A third wrote, "OMG thanks for posting this beautiful view; it’s supercalofragilisticecpialidocious." Another quipped, “Chennai is beautiful during Diwali; the only other city equal in beauty for Diwali is London. Iykyk." “Wow, what a fantastic view," an individual commented.