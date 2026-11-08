The Indian stock market opened with high gains during the special "Muhurat Trading" session on Sunday, November 8. Investors welcomed Samvat 2083. Upon market opening, the Sensex rose 320 points, while the Nifty crossed the 25,100 mark. Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were among the biggest gainers.

Last week, the stock market closed with a meteoric rise on Friday; the Sensex rose 1,718.01 points to close at 81,028.02, while the Nifty rose 493.75 points to close at 25,030.35. This pre-Diwali rally generated significant enthusiasm among investors. Investors are hopeful that this momentum may continue during the Diwali Muhurat Trading.

The stock market remains closed on Sundays, but this week, it is Diwali. Due to Diwali, the markets will be open for a few hours during this time, and Muhurat trading will take place on both the NSE and BSE exchanges.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Muhurat trading begins with the ringing of the opening bell at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as NSE conducts a special trading session from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm on the occasion of #Diwali🪔 https://t.co/URlxMYmrcp — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2026 "Muhurat trading" on Diwali began at 2:05 PM and will continue until 3:30 PM. In addition to the live trading session, there will also be a "block deal" session between 1:50 PM and 2:05 PM. The pre-open order entry session began at 2:05 PM and ended at 2:10 PM. The pre-market session will allow order entry, modification, and cancellation for both limit and market orders.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2026 Shubh Muhurat: Check Amavasya Tithi, Lakshmi Puja Timings And Rituals Following this, there was a pre-open (order matching and trade confirmation) period from 2:15 PM to 2:17 PM. This was followed by a pre-open buffer period from 2:17 PM to 2:20 PM. Trading started at 2:20 PM and will continue till 3:30 PM.

At what time will Muhurat trading take place on MCX? Trading in the commodity derivatives segment began at 2:20 PM. On Sunday, November 8, a special session was held at 2:05 PM and ended at 2:19 PM. MCX's Diwali Muhurat trading session to be held between 2:20 PM and 3:30 PM.

5 Stocks to watch Company: Target: Potential HDFC Bank: Rs 980: Upside 41%

Sansera Engineering: Rs 5600: Upside 36%

Larsen & Toubro: Rs 4850: Upside 25%

ICICI Bank: Rs 1680: Upside 20%

Adani Ports: Rs 2200: Upside 19% ALSO READ: Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026: NSE, BSE To Hold Special Session This Sunday; Check Timing

Can I do SIP during Muhurat trading? If a person wants to invest in mutual funds on Diwali, it's not necessary that the investment is finalised. When proceeding to invest, a person must place an order. Many trading platforms offer the option to start a SIP or purchase funds on Diwali. It means the buyers can submit an order. However, the order will only be activated when their investment reaches the mutual fund house. For example, if a buyer makes a lump sum investment or makes a SIP payment, he will be allotted the NAV based on the business day when this payment reaches the mutual fund house.