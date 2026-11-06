Fredun Pharmaceuticals is to be in focus next week after the pharma company's board approved a proposal to list its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). Additionally, Fredun posted robust quarterly results, registering a 93.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY27).

Q2 revenue of the company

The company reported a significant rise in its net profit and revenue for the second quarter.

Q2 & H1 FY27 Financial Highlights

Metric Q2 FY27 Q2 FY26 Growth Revenue from Operations Rs 265.85 cr Rs 143.59 cr +85.15% YoY (+16.7% QoQ) Net Profit Rs 18.83 cr Rs 9.73 cr +93.44% YoY (+42.97% QoQ) H1 Revenue Rs 493.61 cr Rs 262.99 cr Almost doubled YoY H1 Net Profit Rs 31.99 cr Rs 16.50 cr +93.88% YoY

Stock price today

Fredum Pharmaceuticals shares closed in negative territory today amid selling pressure. The stock closed at Rs 1,479.40, down 0.94 per cent or Rs 14.05. Earlier, the stock started the session at Rs 1,504.90, up Rs 11.45 from the previous close of Rs 1,493.45 on the BSE. It rose further to a day high at Rs 1,505.45. However, the stock witnessed a decline due to profit booking to Rs 1,424, representing a drop of Rs 69.45 or 4.65 per cent.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics.