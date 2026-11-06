Fredun Pharmaceuticals is to be in focus next week after the pharma company's board approved a proposal to list its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). Additionally, Fredun posted robust quarterly results, registering a 93.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY27).

Q2 revenue of the company 

The company reported a significant rise in its net profit and revenue for the second quarter.  

Q2 & H1 FY27 Financial Highlights

Metric

Q2 FY27

Q2 FY26

Growth

Revenue from Operations

Rs 265.85 cr

Rs 143.59 cr

+85.15% YoY (+16.7% QoQ)

Net Profit

Rs 18.83 cr

Rs 9.73 cr

+93.44% YoY (+42.97% QoQ)

H1 Revenue

Rs 493.61 cr

Rs 262.99 cr

Almost doubled YoY

H1 Net Profit

Rs 31.99 cr

Rs 16.50 cr

+93.88% YoY
 

Stock price today 

Fredum Pharmaceuticals shares closed in negative territory today amid selling pressure. The stock closed at Rs 1,479.40, down 0.94 per cent or Rs 14.05.  Earlier, the stock started the session at Rs 1,504.90, up Rs 11.45 from the previous close of Rs 1,493.45 on the BSE. It rose further to a day high at Rs 1,505.45. However, the stock witnessed a decline due to profit booking to Rs 1,424, representing a drop of Rs 69.45 or 4.65 per cent. 

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics. 

Timeframe

Return

5 Years

757%

3 Years

403.57%

Year-to-Date (YTD)

183.44%

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered as investment advice. 

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