Fredun Pharmaceuticals is to be in focus next week after the pharma company's board approved a proposal to list its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). Additionally, Fredun posted robust quarterly results, registering a 93.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY27).
Q2 revenue of the company
The company reported a significant rise in its net profit and revenue for the second quarter.
Q2 & H1 FY27 Financial Highlights
|
Metric
|
Q2 FY27
|
Q2 FY26
|
Growth
|
Revenue from Operations
|
Rs 265.85 cr
|
Rs 143.59 cr
|
+85.15% YoY (+16.7% QoQ)
|
Net Profit
|
Rs 18.83 cr
|
Rs 9.73 cr
|
+93.44% YoY (+42.97% QoQ)
|
H1 Revenue
|
Rs 493.61 cr
|
Rs 262.99 cr
|
Almost doubled YoY
|
H1 Net Profit
|
Rs 31.99 cr
|
Rs 16.50 cr
|
+93.88% YoY
Stock price today
Fredum Pharmaceuticals shares closed in negative territory today amid selling pressure. The stock closed at Rs 1,479.40, down 0.94 per cent or Rs 14.05. Earlier, the stock started the session at Rs 1,504.90, up Rs 11.45 from the previous close of Rs 1,493.45 on the BSE. It rose further to a day high at Rs 1,505.45. However, the stock witnessed a decline due to profit booking to Rs 1,424, representing a drop of Rs 69.45 or 4.65 per cent.
Share price history
According to BSE Analytics.
|
Timeframe
|
Return
|
5 Years
|
757%
|
3 Years
|
403.57%
|
Year-to-Date (YTD)
|
183.44%
Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered as investment advice.