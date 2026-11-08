- Four people injured in Thane residential building fire.
- Fire broke out on 7th floor of Aravali Hills Society.
- Two residents rescued, minor injuries reported by officials.
Thane Fire: Four persons were injured after a fire broke out on the 7th-floor corridor of a residential building in Thane West, Maharashtra on Sunday. Civic officials said the incident took place at Aravali Hills Society in Kasarvadavali.
They said residents sustained minor injuries and two others were rescued after the fire incident. The fire broke out in the seventh-floor corridor of the building's A wing.
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Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said the firefighting teams and disaster management personnel rushed to the spot in time and swift action by them ensured the blaze was completely doused by 1.10 am.
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"Mahesh Dhas (46), Reena Dhas (46), Vedant Dhas (18), living in flat 704, and Rajendra Joshi (67), resident of flat 504 suffered minor injuries. Residents Shahid Anand (32) and Swamini Paradkar (35), who were trapped inside flat 701, were rescued," Tadvi said.
The fire caused significant damage to the main doors, electric wiring, and the elevator, affecting flats numbered 701 to 704, he added.
The operation was coordinated with two fire vehicles, one rescue vehicle, a utility vehicle, an ambulance from the TMC health department, and personnel from the Kasarvadavli police station, the official said.
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On 15th Floor Of Highrise
In another incident on Saturday night, a fire broke out in a 32-storey residential building in Mumbai's Andheri West. There is no report of anyone getting injured in the incident.
The fire brigade received a call about a blaze on the 15th floor of Runwal Tower in Lokhandwala area at 9:50 pm, following which four fire engines and other equipment were deployed to douse it. "Firefighting operations are underway at the site. There is no report of injuries to anyone as of now," the official said.
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(With PTI Inputs)