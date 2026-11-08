Thane Fire: Four persons were injured after a fire broke out on the 7th-floor corridor of a residential building in Thane West, Maharashtra on Sunday. Civic officials said the incident took place at Aravali Hills Society in Kasarvadavali.

They said residents sustained minor injuries and two others were rescued after the fire incident. The fire broke out in the seventh-floor corridor of the building's A wing.

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Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said the firefighting teams and disaster management personnel rushed to the spot in time and swift action by them ensured the blaze was completely doused by 1.10 am.