Bikaner: Three people were killed, and another sustained serious injuries after being hit by a train on the Gharsisar railway track in the JN Vyas Colony police station area of Bikaner district, Rajasthan. ALSO READ: Passenger Falls Off Moving Mumbai Local Train After Scuffle Over Standing Near Door, Miraculously Survives | Video Attempt To Rescue Quarrelling Couple According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred when a couple walked onto railway tracks while engaged in an argument. Observing the danger, two local men stepped onto the tracks in a bid to rescue them. However, a train struck all four individuals before they could clear the track.

Police Response And Investigation The train stopped at the spot following the incident. Teams from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police rushed to secure the area and transport the injured man to the hospital. Speaking to news agency PTI, Station House Officer (SHO) Devendra Singh said that one of the deceased has been identified as Sanjeet Mochi, a resident of Darbhanga in Bihar. Authorities are currently working to establish the identities of the other two deceased individuals as well as the injured person.

Three Killed In Murshidabad Train-Van Collision In another major railway accident in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, three people, including two school students, were killed and several others injured when a train collided with a vehicle carrying children. The accident took place at around 6:41 AM at a railway crossing (Gate No. 24A/2) on the Katwa-Azimganj line between Karnasubarna and Govindpur stations. A van transporting students from Royal Academy School had waited at the closed gate while train number 13431 passed through. As the gate reopened and the van crossed the tracks, train number 53054 struck the vehicle with full force from the opposite direction.

ALSO READ: Bengal: Gateman Arrested After Three Students Killed In Passenger Train-School Van Collision In Murshidabad; CM Orders Probe The violent impact shattered the vehicle, instantly killing two children and an elderly cyclist standing nearby. Local residents initiated the rescue operations, pulling trapped children from the debris. The injured were initially rushed to Karnasubarna Block Hospital, with critically injured victims later transferred to Murshidabad Medical College. (With Inputs From PTI)