An Indian Air Force IL-76MD has scripted history with a successful landing at the Nyoma air base in eastern Ladakh, located at an altitude of over 13,600 feet, marking the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by the aircraft anywhere in the world.

The Russian-origin heavy-lift transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully landed at the Nyoma air base, achieving what the IAF described as the highest touchdown.

Highlighting the significance of the feat, the IAF described the landing as an enduring capability of the aircraft backed by the "exceptional skill, precision and professionalism" of its crew.

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"An Indian Air Force IL-76MD has scripted history with a successful landing at Nyoma, marking the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by the aircraft anywhere in the world," the IAF said in an X post.

13,629 FEET. A NEW HEIGHT IN AVIATION HISTORY. An Indian Air Force IL-76MD has scripted history with a successful landing at Nyoma, marking the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by the aircraft anywhere in the world. A remarkable demonstration of the aircraft’s enduring capability, backed by the exceptional skill, precision, and professionalism of its crew. A milestone that reinforces India’s strategic airlift capability. Pushing boundaries. Redefining limits. Making history. #IndianAirForce #IAF #Nyoma #AviationHistory #IndianDefence @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India @adgpi @indiannavy @CareerinIAF @air_veterans — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 7, 2026

"A remarkable demonstration of the aircraft's enduring capability, backed by the exceptional skill, precision, and professionalism of its crew," it said. The IAF said the touchdown was a "milestone" that reinforces India's strategic airlift capability.

Significance of the Nyoma Air Base

The airbase is located at a distance of around 25 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The strategically significant air base, located at a height of 13,629 feet, was operationalised in November last year. The airbase is capable of handling fighter jets, helicopters and transport planes. It was the fourth such air force base in Ladakh.