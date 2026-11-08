Tamil Nadu Festive Rush: Tiruppur railway station in Tamil Nadu is witnessing a massive rush of passengers during Diwali and ahead of Chhath Puja. A video shared by PTI shows hundreds of people crowding the station, with passengers seen struggling to board trains as they make their way back home for the festivals.

VIDEO | Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu: Massive rush at railway station as migrant workers and other passengers head home for Diwali. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/RTiL2OO9b4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 8, 2026 The platforms, ticket counters and waiting halls are completely overcrowded. Most of the people trying to leave are migrant workers from Tiruppur’s textile and garment factories. They are heading back to their hometowns to celebrate with family. Tiruppur is known as India’s knitwear capital and employs lakhs of workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and different parts of Tamil Nadu. ALSO READ: Surat Festive Rush: Udhna Station Overcrowded As 15000 Bihar, UP-Based Migrant Workers Head Home; 3 Lakh More Expected

Tiruppur Railway Station Witnesses Huge Rush The big rush is because most mills and factories have shut down for the festivals, so thousands of workers are trying to leave at the same time. Confirmed tickets, especially for trains going towards Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, have become very hard to get. A lot of people are depending on general coaches, which has led to long queues and even heavier crowding.

Police, Railway Authorities On Alert Railway Protection Force and local police are on the ground trying to manage the situation and keep things safe. Extra personnel have been deployed to prevent any stampede-like situation. Special trains have also been run to ease the pressure, but the station is still overflowing.

The same scene is playing out at bus stands across the city, where workers are waiting for buses to reach their native places. With the festivals just around the corner, the rush is likely to stay high for the next few days.

ALSO READ: IRCTC Cracks Down On Unauthorised Food Delivery Sites; Warns Passengers Of Scams, Here's Where To Order Food Not only in Tamil Nadu, but also in Gujarat's Surat, there is a massive rush of migrant passengers during the festive season. Surat's Udhna station witnesses overcrowding as Bihar and UP-based migrant workers head home for Diwali and Chhath. Even the special holding area could not control the passenger influx at the station. Built to seat more than 15,000 people and keep them out of the sun, the space is now packed tight.