The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has taken action against unauthorised e-catering websites and mobile applications that provide food services to passengers inside trains. The steps have been taken keeping in mind the various risks that come with such services, like payment scams, food safety concerns, or misuse of personal information.

Enforcement is being carried out against operators running delivery services via the Indian Railways network without permission or using IRCTC's name. ALSO READ: Tatkal Ticket Cancellation: How Much Refund Will Passengers Get For Waitlisted And Confirmed Tickets What Passengers Need To Know? IRCTC has listed out several websites and applications that passengers should be cautious about while ordering food during their journey. They are: - RailRestro.com and RailRestro.in - FoodOnTrack.in - RailMitra.com - TravelKhana.com - E-Catering.app - TrainsCafe.com - KhanaOnline.in - DibRail.com - TrainWay.in - RailMeal.com - RailFood.net - TrainMenu.com - TravelerFood.com What Should Passengers Do Before Ordering Food? Passengers must first check IRCTC's official e-catering website or Food on Track mobile app before ordering from these websites because having a railway food delivery service listed in an app does not mean they are approved by IRCTC.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Changes Travel Insurance Rule From Oct 27: Things Passengers Need To Know Before Booking Tickets From Where To Order Food During Train Journeys? If you're travelling by train and want to order food, IRCTC has got you covered with their official food-ordering services. The railway catering service has put out a warning to stay clear of unverified apps and websites. So passengers can order food via the IRCTC e-Catering website- https://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in by browsing through its listed menu.

Other ways include- - Download the Food on Track App from either the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store. - Passengers can call IRCTC's helpline on 1323 and order over the phone. - Passengers can also order from authorised e-catering partners. These are platforms and vendors that've been officially tied to IRCTC, so you can confidently order through them too. These services are useful as they connect passengers with food providers that have been properly verified. Passengers will get transparent billing, secure payment options, and peace of mind. Before placing an order, it's worth checking the list of approved e-catering partners. Passengers can find this on the official IRCTC website or through their app.