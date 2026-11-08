- TDP-NDA achieved landslide victory in Andhra MPTC and ZPTC elections.
- YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged widespread electoral irregularities in polls.
- Jagan claimed democracy was undermined, officials pressured during vote counting.
Andhra MPTC And ZPTC Elections: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-NDA's landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh's MPTC and ZPTC elections drew a sharp reaction from the Opposition, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the state government over alleged electoral irregularities in the polls.
NDTV reported that the ruling alliance, TDP, Jana Sena and BJP, bagged 273 of the 582 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and 5,597 of the 7,767 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs).
మొన్నటి ఏపీ మునిసిపల్ ఎన్నికల్లో పోస్టల్ బ్యాలెట్ ఓట్ల లెక్కల ప్రకారం నాలుగింట మూడొంతుల ఓటర్లు ఎన్డీయేకే మద్దతు తెలిపారు. అంటే ప్రభుత్వ పనితీరుపట్ల ఉద్యోగులు పూర్తి నమ్మకంతో ఉన్నారు. #NDAsweepsAP #APLocalBodyElections #CheppaamChestunnaam #ChandrababuNaidu #AndhraPradesh https://t.co/g6TqTiKFHm— Telugu Desam Party (@JaiTDP) November 7, 2026
According to the last tally updated on Saturday night:
TDP: 229 ZPTCs and 4,823 MPTCs
Jana Sena: 36 and 644
BJP: 8 and 130
Jagan's YSRCP won 20 ZPTCs and 1,050 MPTCs.
TDP shared a post on X, claiming that the government employees showed strong support for the NDA through postal ballots in the AP Municipal elections, as the ruling alliance received 12,389 postal votes (72.58%). The YSRCP got 4,681 postal votes (27.42%).
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Jagan Attacks NDA Over Poll Results
In an X post, the YSRCP chief alleged that irregularities continued to taint the local body elections under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. "We witnessed democracy being undermined from nominations through polling. The wrongdoing did not stop there. As during the municipal election count, officials are now being pressured during the ZPTC and MPTC vote count, with results being manipulated in several districts. Democracy is being undermined at every turn," his post read.
Irregularities continue to taint the local body elections under @ncbn. We witnessed democracy being undermined from nominations through polling. The wrongdoing did not stop there. As during the municipal election count, officials are now being pressured during the ZPTC and MPTC vote count, with results being manipulated in several districts. Democracy is being undermined at every turn. Chandrababu may have won the election, but he has suffered a moral defeat. We may have lost the election, but we have won the hearts of the people. Power may help someone win an election, but it cannot earn the people’s trust. Democracy may be suppressed, but the people’s aspirations cannot be silenced. I salute our party leaders and workers—especially the women—who stood firm in defence of democracy despite obstacles, attacks and intimidation. We will continue this struggle with even greater determination. We will continue to fight for farmers. We will continue to fight for women. We will continue to fight for the youth. We will continue to fight for workers and employees. We will continue to fight for every citizen. We will continue to fight for democracy. Above all, we will continue to fight for a better Andhra Pradesh. Our fight continues. Our spirit remains unbroken. With the people’s blessings, we will move forward with conviction and unwavering faith.— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 7, 2026
Chandrababu may have won the election, but he has suffered a moral defeat, Jagan said, adding that they might have lost the election, but they had won the hearts of the people.
"Power may help someone win an election, but it cannot earn the people’s trust. Democracy may be suppressed, but the people’s aspirations cannot be silenced. I salute our party leaders and workers—especially the women—who stood firm in defence of democracy despite obstacles, attacks and intimidation. We will continue this struggle with even greater determination," he added.
He asserted that the YSRCP would continue to fight for farmers, women, youth, workers and employees, every citizen and democracy.
"Above all, we will continue to fight for a better Andhra Pradesh. Our fight continues. Our spirit remains unbroken. With the people’s blessings, we will move forward with conviction and unwavering faith," Jagan said in a note on X.