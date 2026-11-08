In an X post, the YSRCP chief alleged that irregularities continued to taint the local body elections under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. "We witnessed democracy being undermined from nominations through polling. The wrongdoing did not stop there. As during the municipal election count, officials are now being pressured during the ZPTC and MPTC vote count, with results being manipulated in several districts. Democracy is being undermined at every turn," his post read.

Irregularities continue to taint the local body elections under @ncbn. We witnessed democracy being undermined from nominations through polling. The wrongdoing did not stop there. As during the municipal election count, officials are now being pressured during the ZPTC and MPTC vote count, with results being manipulated in several districts. Democracy is being undermined at every turn. Chandrababu may have won the election, but he has suffered a moral defeat. We may have lost the election, but we have won the hearts of the people. Power may help someone win an election, but it cannot earn the people’s trust. Democracy may be suppressed, but the people’s aspirations cannot be silenced. I salute our party leaders and workers—especially the women—who stood firm in defence of democracy despite obstacles, attacks and intimidation. We will continue this struggle with even greater determination. We will continue to fight for farmers. We will continue to fight for women. We will continue to fight for the youth. We will continue to fight for workers and employees. We will continue to fight for every citizen. We will continue to fight for democracy. Above all, we will continue to fight for a better Andhra Pradesh. Our fight continues. Our spirit remains unbroken. With the people’s blessings, we will move forward with conviction and unwavering faith. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 7, 2026

Chandrababu may have won the election, but he has suffered a moral defeat, Jagan said, adding that they might have lost the election, but they had won the hearts of the people.

"Power may help someone win an election, but it cannot earn the people’s trust. Democracy may be suppressed, but the people’s aspirations cannot be silenced. I salute our party leaders and workers—especially the women—who stood firm in defence of democracy despite obstacles, attacks and intimidation. We will continue this struggle with even greater determination," he added.