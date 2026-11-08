Ghaziabad Police Station Blast Update: A day after an explosion occurred inside the Vasundhara police outpost in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area, intelligence officials suspect a link to Pakistani terrorist Shehzaad Bhatti. Authorities believe the attack may have been carried out in retaliation for an April operation in the Kaushambi police station area, where agencies dismantled a Pakistan-linked espionage ring and arrested 25 suspects.

Investigators also suspect the perpetrators were inexperienced, as the explosives detonated adjacent to the outpost rather than directly on target. Had the blast hit the building directly, the dilapidated structure could have collapsed, causing severe casualties. Investigative agencies are continuing to examine the incident.

The probe revealed that terrorists could attack military and sensitive locations in India. After the gang was busted, the network was dismantled. Now, the investigating agencies claim that the network may still be active in Ghaziabad and that this blast was carried out by individuals associated with this network. This has prompted agencies to become active and investigate every aspect.

Social Media Accounts Under Scanner The X account, created under the name of Ghazi 2, was the one from which the Tehreem-ul-Mujahideen organisation claimed responsibility for the blast, was created in August 2025. This is the first post on it, and it has only two followers.

Sources say that terrorist organisations create such accounts to claim responsibility for anti-India or terrorist activities. They use them when the time comes. This organisation's name has come to light for the first time. Agencies have also begun investigating this account.

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ALSO READ: Amritsar ASI Harjit Singh Murder: Main Accused Killed In Encounter; Police Probe Pakistan Handler Link Officials noted that the incident could stem from a broader conspiracy or an isolated act by an individual. The exact composition and intensity of the explosive will be determined following forensic analysis. 25 Arrested Made In Connection With Espionage In April, agencies busted an espionage ring operating in the Kaushambi police station area. Police and agencies arrested 25 individuals involved in the ring. The suspects were spying on military bases and sensitive locations across the country, installing solar-based cameras there, and then sending their footage to Pakistan. They were sending live photos and videos of these locations to their mastermind, based in Pakistan. The name of Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti came to light in this case.