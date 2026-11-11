Ghaziabad Blast: Days after an explosion at the Vasundhara police outpost in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area left a delivery worker injured, investigators have reportedly uncovered a Pakistani connection to the incident. A sub-inspector and a delivery worker, who had arrived to drop off an item, were present at the outpost when the explosion occurred.

According to a report by Jagran.com, a preliminary investigation by agencies has revealed that blasting powder, commonly used in mining, rock breaking and tunnel construction, was used in the explosion on the night of November 6. Investigators suspect that the blast was intended to demonstrate the presence of a terrorist network. Following the emergence of a possible Pakistani link, agencies have intensified their investigation. Moreover, the incident took place four days before the first anniversary of the November 10 blast at the Red Fort.

The explosion took place at around 10 pm on Friday. It shattered the windows of two rooms and caused a crack in a wall, creating panic at the police outpost. ACP Indirapuram Suryabali Maurya said that a delivery worker was injured in the incident. He had visited the police outpost for some work. Soon after the explosion, a team from the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) reached the spot.

Investigation Into Shahzad Bhatti's Terror Network Investigations into the networks of Pakistani terrorists and gangsters, including Shahzad Bhatti, have been intensified across Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country. According to Jagran.com citing sources indicate that the investigation has pointed to a possible retaliatory motive behind the explosion. The blast is suspected to have been carried out in response to agencies dismantling a Pakistani espionage network in the Kaushambi police station area.

Investigators suspect that the Vasundhara police outpost was targeted to send a message that the network had not been completely dismantled and that members associated with it remained active. Vasundhara Police Outpost Was a Soft Target Investigators believe the Vasundhara police outpost may have been chosen because its location near the elevated road offered an easy escape route for the attackers. Following the incident, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan claimed responsibility for the blast in a post shared through the Ghazi 2 account on X. ALSO READ: Ghaziabad Police Outpost Blast: Investigators Suspect Link To Pakistani Terrorist Shehzaad Bhatti; Probe On DCP Trans Hindon Rijul said that further details about the explosive material would become available after the forensic report is received. Meanwhile, authorities have examined CCTV footage from cameras installed along the elevated road in an effort to identify those responsible. Around 1,000 vehicles have been checked, while more than 1,500 people, including vehicle owners, residents of nearby slum settlements and suspects, have been questioned. Several teams are continuing the investigation.

ALSO READ: Blast At Ghaziabad's Vasundhara Police Post; One Injured, Islamist Terror Outfit Claims Responsibility Of Attack Two-Foot-Deep Crater at the Outpost The explosion was powerful enough to create a crater approximately two feet deep near a wall outside the police outpost. The explosive material was reportedly thrown from the elevated road. The blast dislodged a window and created a hole in the wall. Several items kept inside the outpost were also damaged. Vibrations from the explosion were reportedly felt within a radius of around 500 metres. According to preliminary findings, the material used was blasting powder, which is commonly used in mining and construction activities. Further details about its composition and the exact nature of the explosive are expected from the forensic examination. ( With inputs from Ashutosh Gupta )