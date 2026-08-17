Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Pakistani spy agency ISI-backed terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network was busted before Independence Day. The security forces thwarted the network's subversive attacks and arrested over 200 operatives through coordinated operations across 14 states.

The remarks carry significance as the involvement of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI is being emphasised by the country's home minister. In a post on X, Shah said, "Modi govt destroyed the ISI-backed terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks by arresting more than 200 operatives."

He went on and lauded the security forces, saying, "Indian security forces ripped apart the network by launching coordinated operations across different locations in 14 states, upholding a brilliant example of India's zero-tolerance towards terrorism."

He also listed the arms and ammunition seized during these raids, highlighting the scale of operation of the Bhatti network.

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"Substantial recoveries, including IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges, and CCTV cameras used for espionage, were made from the ISI-funded group. The network was involved in several terrorist activities," he added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also released a public statement, saying that the terror syndicate was busted in a “major multi-state crackdown”, with 253 people detained across 14 states.

The ministry added that over 80 FIRs have been registered against the Shahzad Bhatti Network.

Notably, the network is a Pakistan-based, ISI-backed terror syndicate. It was found to be linked to multiple grenade, IED and petrol bomb attacks and targeted killings across India.

The statement added that the group had been paying "local conduits to recce police, defence and religious sites, and to install CCTV cameras for espionage."

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States and arrests

As per the MHA press release, a coordinated operation was conducted on August 12, using a real-time intelligence-sharing system with State Police forces to counter “SBN-linked disruptions.”

The operation led to 253 detentions across 14 states, with the highest in Uttar Pradesh. State-wise arrests are: UP (62), Haryana (52), Delhi (51), Punjab (44), Rajasthan (15), Maharashtra (8), Uttarakhand (5), Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar (3 each), and Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K and Kerala (2 each).