State Bureau, Patna | The rituals of Chhath, the widely celebrated festival across UP, Bihar and Jharkhand, are set to begin tomorrow, but passengers' hopes of reaching home before then have been thwarted by train delays. Trains arriving in Patna from Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Howrah, and other cities have slowed to a crawl. Many trains are running 24 to 26 hours late.

Those looking to travel to their home town for Chhath or are on a journey face uncertainty about whether they will reach their homes on time or not. In homes where Chhath preparations are in the final stages, the wait for loved ones arriving from outside is growing longer.

From festival special trains to regular express and premium trains, the operational situation has deteriorated. Long-distance trains are running hours late, disrupting passengers' entire travel plans. These train delays, just before Chhath, have exacerbated the problems faced by both the railway system and passengers.

Howrah Special most delayed in Patna The most delayed train arriving in Patna is 04052 Howrah Special Fare Special, which is running 25 hours 59 minutes late. The 04404 Patna Jansadharan Festival Special is running 25 hours 54 minutes late.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja Surge: Railways To Run 31 Special Trains Today From Delhi To Bihar, UP, Jharkhand 04478 Bhagalpur Festival Special from Anand Vihar Terminal is delayed by 24 hours and 32 minutes, and the 22362 Amrit Bharat Express from Rajendra Nagar Terminal is delayed by nearly 24 hours. Along with the train delays, the rush of passengers at Patna Junction has also added to the difficulties.

Passengers were seen jostling to board trains headed for other states. The rush is more due to delays as passengers arrive early, while some attempt to board other trains to reach on time. A huge number of passengers could be seen standing at the train doors, corridors between two coaches and the bathroom area of general and sleeper coaches. Many passengers are seen waiting in line before the train even pulls onto the platform, hoping to secure a seat.

Regular long-route train also delayed The situation with regular long-distance trains is no better. 22360 Patna Superfast Express from Mumbai's CSMT is delayed by 9 hours 32 minutes, the 12336 Bhagalpur Superfast Express from Mumbai's LTT is delayed by 8 hours 27 minutes, and the 22947 Bhagalpur Superfast Express from Surat is delayed by 8 hours 49 minutes.

The 04088 Patna Special from Delhi to Patna is running 10 hours 41 minutes late, and the 04078 Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Chhath Puja Special is running 9 hours 43 minutes late. The 15657 Brahmaputra Mail is running 6 hours 46 minutes late, the 22361 New Delhi Amrit Bharat Express is running 5 hours 40 minutes late, and the 12309 Tejas Rajdhani Express is running 5 hours 20 minutes late.

Kumbh Express is also reaching late by 3 hours 55 minutes, Patna Special by 3 hours 43 minutes and Kota-Patna Express by 1 hour 13 minutes. ALSO READ: Chhath Puja Kharna 2026: What Is The Significance Of Roti And Gur Ki Kheer? Connecting train passengers clueless The delay has not only impacted the passengers returning to Patna but also those who had booked connecting trains for other parts of the state. For families travelling with young children and the elderly, waiting at the station for hours is no less than an ordeal. Constant changes in train arrival and departure times are also making it difficult for passengers to plan. Long waits on the platforms are causing congestion. Passengers, anxious to reach home before Chhath, are unsure whether they will be able to reach their destinations on time.