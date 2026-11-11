The second day of Chhath Puja, also known as Kharna, is being observed on 14th November. On this day, devotees break their day-long fast by offering Gur ki kheer and roti to the Sun God and Chhaithi Maiya.

Gur (jaggery) symbolises purity and health, while whole wheat Roti represents life and earth. Consuming this prasad marks the beginning of the intense 36-hour waterless (Nirjala) fast.

Let's understand what kharna is, and why roti and gur ki kheer are consumed to begin the waterless fast of 36 hours in Chhath Puja.

What Is Kharna In Chhath Puja?

The word 'Kharna' means 'purification.' While Nahay Khay cleanses the external body and house, Kharna is dedicated to internal cleansing of the mind, body, and soul.

On this day, the Vratis observe a nirjala fast from morning till evening. They break this fast after consuming the prasad offered to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya, which they eat in total silence.

Following this meal, the strict 36-hour waterless fast officially starts, which concludes on the morning of Day 4 (Usha Arghya).

Spiritual And Ayurvedic Significance Behind Preparing Roti And Gur Ki Kheer

Every ingredient of the Kharna prasad holds immense spiritual and practical significance.

1. Gur Ki Kheer (Jaggery Rice Pudding): It is the most important offering that is made using gur, milk and arwa chawal. In Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, it is also called Rasiyaav. The gur used for making kheer represents warmth, purity, and natural energy, and arwa chawal (raw rice) represents purity, while milk symbolises prosperity, nourishing the body ahead of the long fast.