In Vedic astrology, the 8 Mukhi Rudraksha is ruled by Rahu and also associated with Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom and remover of obstacles. Wearing an authentic 8 Mukhi bead creates a protective shield that reduces the malefic effects of Rahu while providing mental clarity.

Rahu represents shadow, illusion, sudden disturbances, and mental restlessness. When Rahu is afflicted in the birth chart, it brings many ups and downs in life. To reduce its effect, people often wear 8 Mukhi Rudraksha. Let's understand what 8 Mukhi Rudraksha is, how it reduces Rahi Dosh and what its benefits are apart from this. What Is 8 Mukhi Rudraksha And How Does It Remove Rahu Dosh? 8 Mukhi rudraksha has eight distinct faces or Mukhis that run from top to bottom. It is traditionally associated with Lord Ganesha and, in Vedic astrology, with Rahu. Wearing it is believed to remove Rahu dosh by:

Rahu creates illusions, overthinking, and irrational fears. Wearing the 8 Mukhi stabilises the nervous system, bringing mental clarity and helping the individual make the right decisions even under pressure.

Because of its association with Lord Ganesha, it reduces Rahu's negative impacts like failures, career stagnation, and professional hurdles.

If an individual is suffering from Kaal Sarp Dosha, wearing the 8 Mukhi (Rahu) with a 9 Mukhi (Ketu) is a powerful traditional remedy to balance the lunar nodes.

Rahu rules deception, bad habits, and toxic influence. The energetic shield of the 8 Mukhi helps the wearer avoid indulging in these bad habits.

8 Mukhi Rudraksha is associated with Lord Ganesha (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Which Rudraksha Is Best For Students To Boost Knowledge, Memory And Concentration? Benefits of Wearing 8 Mukhi Rudraksha Here are some benefits of wearing 8 Mukhi Rudraksha: 1. Helps the individual suffering from malefic planetary transits like Rahu Anatardasha and Mahadasha.

2. Removes career blockages.

3. Eliminates Rahu mental fog, anxiety, and irrational fear.

4. Helps professionals, writers, and traders outsmart competition and bring them success

6. Neutralises Kaal Sarp Dosha when paired with 9 Mukhi (Ketu) for complete dosha removal.

Helps the individual suffering from malefic planetary transits (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: 7 Mukhi Rudraksha: Can It Help Reduce The Astrological Effects Of A Weak Saturn? How To Wear The 8 Mukhi Rudraksha For Rahu For maximum spiritual benefit, follow these steps to wear it correctly: 1. Wear the rudraksha on Wednesday morning or Monday during auspicious Muhurta.

2. When wearing it, chant ‘Om Ganeshaya Namah’ at least 108 times.

3. Wear the rudraksha capped in silver, gold, or tied in a sacred red/yellow silk thread.

4. Ensure the bead has 8 clear, natural lines running uninterrupted from head to tail.

FAQs 1. Can I wear 8 Mukhi Rudraksha during Rahu Mahadasha? Yes. It is one of the safest and most effective Vedic remedies for Rahu Mahadasha. It acts as a protective shield against sudden financial shocks, deception, and mental anxiety. 2. Which side of the body should I wear it on? It is best worn around the neck, touching the heart centre (Anahata Chakra) or on the right arm/wrist as a bracelet. 3. Does 8 Mukhi Rudraksha have any side effects? No. Unlike planetary gemstones (like Gomed/Hessonite), authentic Rudraksha beads emit pure electromagnetic harmony and carry no negative side effects