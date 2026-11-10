According to Vastu, for the tilak ceremony, a brother should sit facing north or east. Bhai Dooj, also known as Yama Dwitiya, Bhai Tika celebrates the loving bond between brothers and sisters.

While applying tilak, the auspicious Muhurat timings play a significant role; sitting in the correct direction according to Vastu during the tilak ceremony is equally important when praying for health, longevity and prosperity.

Which Direction Should Brother Sit During Tilak Ceremony?

As per Vastu guidelines, a brother should face these directions during the ritual:

1. North Direction: This direction is most suitable while sitting for the tilak ceremony, as it is associated with Lord Kubera. During the tilak ceremony, facing this direction will help him attract financial stability, career advancement, and new opportunities.

2. East Direction: Facing the east direction, governed by the Sun God, during the tilak ceremony enhances longevity, spiritual awareness, and overall physical health.

Note: If North or East are not possible, one can also opt for North-East, as this direction is most spiritually aligned.

Which Direction Should the Sister Face While Applying Tilak?

On Bhai Dooj, while applying the tilak, the sister should ideally face East or North-East as per Vastu. If the brother faces North, the sister should either stand or sit facing East or South-East to stay positively aligned.