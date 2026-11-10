According to Vastu, for the tilak ceremony, a brother should sit facing north or east. Bhai Dooj, also known as Yama Dwitiya, Bhai Tika celebrates the loving bond between brothers and sisters.
While applying tilak, the auspicious Muhurat timings play a significant role; sitting in the correct direction according to Vastu during the tilak ceremony is equally important when praying for health, longevity and prosperity.
Which Direction Should Brother Sit During Tilak Ceremony?
As per Vastu guidelines, a brother should face these directions during the ritual:
1. North Direction: This direction is most suitable while sitting for the tilak ceremony, as it is associated with Lord Kubera. During the tilak ceremony, facing this direction will help him attract financial stability, career advancement, and new opportunities.
2. East Direction: Facing the east direction, governed by the Sun God, during the tilak ceremony enhances longevity, spiritual awareness, and overall physical health.
Note: If North or East are not possible, one can also opt for North-East, as this direction is most spiritually aligned.
Which Direction Should the Sister Face While Applying Tilak?
On Bhai Dooj, while applying the tilak, the sister should ideally face East or North-East as per Vastu. If the brother faces North, the sister should either stand or sit facing East or South-East to stay positively aligned.
Note: Both siblings should avoid sitting directly face-to-face if it makes them face south.
On Bhai Dooj, while applying the tilak, the sister should ideally face East (Image: Pexels)
4 Tilak Ceremony Rules Sisters And Brothers Should Follow
According to Vastu, there are some rules that sisters and brothers should follow while performing the tilak ceremony :
- A brother should never sit on the floor during the Tilak ceremony. Instead, sit on a clean wooden stool or a wool or velvet mat. Sitting on the bare floor reduces spiritual energy.
- Both the brother and the sister should cover their heads during the tilak ceremony with a scarf, handkerchief, or dupatta to retain positive energy.
- A sister should apply the tilak using her ring finger or thumb, pressing gently on the centre of the brother's forehead.
- Make sure the akshat used during the tilak ceremony is unbroken. Broken rice grains are considered inauspicious in Vedic rituals.
Bhai Dooj 2026: Auspicious Timing For Tilak Ceremony
According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the tilak ceremony are:
Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 02:00 PM on Nov 10, 2026
Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 03:53 PM on Nov 11, 2026
Bhai Dooj Tilak Ceremony - 01:10 PM to 03:20 PM
Note: These are Delhi-based timings. Check your local panchang to know the exact timings as per your region, as they vary.
|
Role
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Auspicious
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Inauspicious
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Brother
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North or East
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South
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Sister
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North-East or East
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South or West
FAQs
1. Can the brother face South during Bhai Dooj Tilak?
No. South is considered the direction of Yama, the Lord of Death and ancestors in Vastu Shastra. While Bhai Dooj involves worshipping Yamraj for longevity, facing South during the Tilak ritual is considered inauspicious.
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2. What should be placed on the Bhai Dooj Thali?
A traditional Bhai Dooj thali must contain: roli, akshat, sandalwood paste, sweets, coconut, a diya and durva grass.
3. How can I ensure my Bhai Dooj ceremony space is in Vastu accordance?
You can ensure your Bhai Dooj ceremony is according to Vastu by making the space clutter-free, ensure good lighting, place religious symbols appropriately, and maintain cleanliness.