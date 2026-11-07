Narak Chaturdashi, also called Choti Diwali, Roop Chaudas and Kali Chaudas, is celebrated on the 14th day of Krishna Paksha during the Hindu month of Kartik. In 2026, the festival is being observed on Saturday, November 7.
According to Drik Panchang, Abhyang Snan, the traditional oil bath performed after moonrise and before sunrise, will take place on November 8 between 5:41 AM and 6:38 AM in New Delhi.
Narak Chaturdashi 2026: Date, Tithi And Abhyang Snan Timings
In 2026, Narak Chaturdashi falls on Saturday, 7th November, when Chaturdashi tithi begins. As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are:
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Event
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Date And Timing
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Chaturdashi Tithi Begins
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10:47 AM on Nov 07, 2026
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Chaturdashi Tithi Ends
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11:27 AM on Nov 08, 2026
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Abhyang Snan Muhurat
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05:41 AM to 06:38 AM, Nov 08, 2026
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Moonrise at Abhyang Snan
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05:41 AM, Nov 08, 2026
Significance Of Narak Chaturdashi: Why Is It Celebrated?
Narak Chaturdashi holds immense spiritual significance. This festival symbolises the victory of divine light over ignorance and evil.
1. The Slaying Of Narakasura: According to Hindu mythology, a demon named Narakasura captured 16000 women to establish his terror. Lord Krishna, along with his consort Satyabhama, defeated him, freed the captive women and restored peace to the earth.
2. Removes Negative energy: In northern India, people on Narak Chaturdashi worship Goddess Kali on this day to remove negative forces from their lives. Many Hindus also perform Abhyanga Snan to cleanse themselves from their sins.
3. Yama Deepam: Lighting a four-wicked lamp on this day, people seek protection from Lord Yama, the god of death, to protect family members from untimely death and negative energy.
4. Bhoot Chaturdashi: In eastern India (Bengal), fourteen earthen lamps are lit to invoke and honour fourteen generations of ancestors to guide them during the dark fortnight.
ALSO READ: Why Does Goa Burn Giant Narakasura Effigies A Day Before Diwali?
According to Hindu mythology, a demon named Narakasura captured 16000 women (Image: Facebook/AalokWadhwa)
Step-By-Step Narak Chaturdashi Puja Rituals (Puja Vidhi)
To receive the maximum spiritual benefits of Narak Chaturdashi, one should follow these steps:
1. Abhyang Snan
Devotees should wake up before sunrise and apply an Ubtan scrub made of gram flour, turmeric, sandalwood, til, oil and rosewater to the body before a bath. This is called Abhyang Snan.
After taking the bath, wear clean clothes. It is said that those who perform this ritual eradicate past sins and bad omens.
2. Evening Yama Deepam Ritual
On Narak Chaturdashi evening, people prepare lit a diya using mustard oil and place the lamp outside the main entrance of their home, facing South. It is believed that this brings blessings of Lord Yama for health, longevity, and protection.
ALSO READ: 30+ Lord Hanuman Mantras To Chant During Kali Chaudas
3. Kali Puja And Hanuman Puja
In many regions (especially Gujarat and Bengal), special offerings are made to Goddess Kali and Lord Hanuman on the night of Chaturdashi to remove evil forces and increase courage.
FAQs
1. Can Abhyang Snan be done after sunrise?
No. According to Hindu scriptures, performing Abhyang Snan after sunrise eliminates its spiritual benefits. It must be completed during the specified pre-dawn period.
2. What is the difference between Narak Chaturdashi and Chhoti Diwali?
They refer to the same day. Narak Chaturdashi emphasises Lord Krishna’s victory over Narakasura, while Chhoti Diwali denotes the second day of the five-day Diwali festival block.