Narak Chaturdashi, also called Choti Diwali, Roop Chaudas and Kali Chaudas, is celebrated on the 14th day of Krishna Paksha during the Hindu month of Kartik. In 2026, the festival is being observed on Saturday, November 7.

According to Drik Panchang, Abhyang Snan, the traditional oil bath performed after moonrise and before sunrise, will take place on November 8 between 5:41 AM and 6:38 AM in New Delhi.

Narak Chaturdashi 2026: Date, Tithi And Abhyang Snan Timings

In 2026, Narak Chaturdashi falls on Saturday, 7th November, when Chaturdashi tithi begins. As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are:

Event Date And Timing Chaturdashi Tithi Begins 10:47 AM on Nov 07, 2026 Chaturdashi Tithi Ends 11:27 AM on Nov 08, 2026 Abhyang Snan Muhurat 05:41 AM to 06:38 AM, Nov 08, 2026 Moonrise at Abhyang Snan 05:41 AM, Nov 08, 2026

Significance Of Narak Chaturdashi: Why Is It Celebrated?

Narak Chaturdashi holds immense spiritual significance. This festival symbolises the victory of divine light over ignorance and evil.

1. The Slaying Of Narakasura: According to Hindu mythology, a demon named Narakasura captured 16000 women to establish his terror. Lord Krishna, along with his consort Satyabhama, defeated him, freed the captive women and restored peace to the earth.