In Vedic astrology, Neelam is a gemstone you should always be careful with, as it is ruled by Saturn (Shani). Unlike other gemstones that take weeks to show results, Neelam (blue sapphire) shows its effects faster.

If it doesn't suit the wearer, it can bring headaches, nightmares, financial losses, or sudden accidents.

Let's understand what Blue Sapphire means in Vedic astrology and why a trial period must be taken before wearing it permanently.

What Is Neelam?

Neelam, also known as Blue Sapphire, is a precious blue gemstone from the corundum family. It is widely popular because of its deep blue colour, high durability, and strong astrological significance.

In Sanskrit, it is called Indraneelam. Astrologically, it is ruled by Saturn, the planet of karma, discipline, structure, justice, delay, and long-term reward.

Blue Sapphire is a precious blue gemstone from the corundum family (Image: Pexels)

Why Is A Trial Period Recommended Before Wearing Neelam Permanently?

Before wearing Neelam permanently, a trial is often suggested because Blue Sapphire is considered the fastest-acting Vedic gemstone. Where most gemstones take weeks or even months to show their effects and align with your energy. Neelam is an exception.